Sandra Oh's Golden Globes After-party Outfit Was Her Best of the Night

By
Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Tequila Don Jul

Sandra Oh — in case you missed it — had a pretty big night last night. But what do you do after changing from stunning dress to stunning dress, hosting a major awards show, winning an award, and making your parents proud? After all that stimuli, any normal person would slip into something more comfortable — which is exactly what Oh did. The tuxedo jumpsuit and black-and-white sneakers she wore to the Golden Globes after-party may have been her best look of the night. (It was definitely the most attainable.)

The jumpsuit had a slightly baggy fit and drop crotch, but was accented with dressy details like a satin lapel and some kind of sparkly neck jewelry situation. Paired with the sneakers and a glass of alcohol (I believe Don Julio tequila), it said: I’m here for a good time. Gowns, for all of their beauty, are not something you’d wear to let loose. This look was relatable, but not in a disingenuous, “influencer who eats pizza” way.

If you feel so inspired, it’s also a very easy look to recreate. Scroll down for suggestions for what to wear the next time you win an award, or just host a Killing Eve viewing party.

J.Crew Crepe Lapel Jumpsuit
J.Crew Crepe Lapel Jumpsuit
$158 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes 00-20.

$158 at Nordstrom
Buy
ASOS Design Tall Tux Jumpsuit
ASOS Design Tall Tux Jumpsuit
$50 at ASOS
$50 (was $72, now 31% off)

Available in sizes 0-16.

$50 at ASOS
Buy
Jumpsuit With Lapel and Rhinestone Belt
Jumpsuit With Lapel and Rhinestone Belt
$150 at Eloquii

Available in sizes 14-28. ﻿

$150 at Eloquii
Buy
Polo Ralph Lauren Bryn Tapered Tuxedo Jumpsuit
Polo Ralph Lauren Bryn Tapered Tuxedo Jumpsuit
$360 at Saks Fifth Avenue
$360 (was $798, now 55% off)

Available in sizes 0-10.

$360 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy
Adidas Superstar Shoes
Adidas Superstar Shoes
$90 at Adidas
$90 at Adidas
Buy
Marc Jacobs Empire Strass Low Top Sneakers
Marc Jacobs Empire Strass Low Top Sneakers
$250 at Shopbop
$250 at Shopbop
Buy

