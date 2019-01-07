Sandra Oh. Photo: Rich Polk/Getty Images for Tequila Don Jul

Sandra Oh — in case you missed it — had a pretty big night last night. But what do you do after changing from stunning dress to stunning dress, hosting a major awards show, winning an award, and making your parents proud? After all that stimuli, any normal person would slip into something more comfortable — which is exactly what Oh did. The tuxedo jumpsuit and black-and-white sneakers she wore to the Golden Globes after-party may have been her best look of the night. (It was definitely the most attainable.)

The jumpsuit had a slightly baggy fit and drop crotch, but was accented with dressy details like a satin lapel and some kind of sparkly neck jewelry situation. Paired with the sneakers and a glass of alcohol (I believe Don Julio tequila), it said: I’m here for a good time. Gowns, for all of their beauty, are not something you’d wear to let loose. This look was relatable, but not in a disingenuous, “influencer who eats pizza” way.

If you feel so inspired, it’s also a very easy look to recreate. Scroll down for suggestions for what to wear the next time you win an award, or just host a Killing Eve viewing party.

$50 at ASOS ASOS Design Tall Tux Jumpsuit $50 (was $72, now 31% off) Available in sizes 0-16. $50 at ASOS Buy

$150 at Eloquii Jumpsuit With Lapel and Rhinestone Belt Available in sizes 14-28. ﻿ $150 at Eloquii Buy

$360 at Saks Fifth Avenue Polo Ralph Lauren Bryn Tapered Tuxedo Jumpsuit $360 (was $798, now 55% off) Available in sizes 0-10. $360 at Saks Fifth Avenue Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.