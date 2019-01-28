See How a Dior Couture Dress Gets Made

Photo: Dior

Christian Dior’s spring 2019 haute couture collection in Paris last week paid tribute to the French fashion house’s surprisingly long history of circus-inspired garments. Under Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri, this season’s androgynous show sought to highlight “technique and daring” over “beauty, origin, gender, and age,” with intricate, handmade outfits inspired by acrobats, lion tamers, and clowns. Plus, real live acrobats took the runway as well.

Below, see how one circus-inspired vintage dress journeyed from the archives to the spring 2019 Dior big top.