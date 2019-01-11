Go Inside a Givenchy Photo Shoot

Photo: Steven Meisel

Close your eyes and imagine a high-fashion photo shoot. Your dreams may well look like the finished product of Givenchy’s spring 2019 campaign, “I Am You Mirror.” While it’s not exactly accurate to the reality of what a shoot is like, the campaign is a fetishistic, heightened, painfully stylish representation of what it could be. The off-camera photographer directs the models onscreen with a series of varied commands, “You’re a french girl holding an apple” becomes “The apple is your mother-in-law, give it to her.”

The campaign, shot by Steven Meisel and overseen by designer Clare Waight Keller is intentionally fetishistic and oozes what the brand calls “self-assured sultriness.” Don’t you wish you could be one of them? See more of the campaign below.

