Poet Mary Oliver Wrote Plainly and Affectingly of Love and Loss

On hearing news this afternoon of the poet Mary Oliver’s death, I thought of the famous closing lines her poem “The Summer Day” (“Tell me, what is it you plan to do // with your one wild and precious life?”), and I texted my mother, who had given her own mother a book of Oliver’s poems. I also thought, Man, everyone loved Mary Oliver, I bet my whole inbox is filled with quotes of hers, and it is. Below are a few of the bits I found.

From “Sometimes” (via Chris Duffy):

4. Instructions for living a life: Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it.

“The Uses of Sorrow” (from The Bar Method):

Someone I loved once gave me a box full of darkness. It took me years to understand that this, too, was a gift.

“I Did Think, Let’s Go About This Slowly,” from her elegy to her partner (via Maria Popova):

I did think, let’s go about this slowly. This is important. This should take some really deep thought. We should take small thoughtful steps. But, bless us, we didn’t.

Oliver, who was 83, won the Pulitzer Prize in 1984 and the National Book Award in 1994. She wrote 15 books of poetry and essays, and in 2007 the New York Times described her as “far and away, this country’s best-selling poet.” In an interview with NPR, Oliver said: “Poetry, to be understood, must be clear. It mustn’t be fancy.” Also: “I always feel that whatever isn’t necessary should not be in the poem.”

Oliver grew up outside Cleveland and spent most of her adult life in Provincetown, Massachusetts, where she lived with her partner of more than 40 years, the photographer and literary agent Mary Malone Cook. Cook died in 2005.

Of Oliver’s first meeting with Cook, in 1959, Oliver later wrote, “I took one look and fell, hook and tumble. M. took one look at me, and put on her dark glasses, along with an obvious dose of reserve. She denied this to her dying day, but it was true. Isn’t it wonderful the way the world holds both the deeply serious, and the unexpectedly mirthful?”

Yes.

Here are a few more Oliver excerpts from Twitter, which was one of her favorite places. (Just kidding — although, what do I know.)

“It doesn’t have to be blue iris, it can be weeds in a vacant lot.



Just pay attention, then patch a few words together and don’t try to make them elaborate.



This isn’t a contest but the doorway into thanks. A silence in which another voice may speak.”



- Mary Oliver, Praying pic.twitter.com/SHh1EYdU6T — Ava DuVernay (@ava) January 17, 2019

I asked my mom to read this Mary Oliver poem at my wedding and it still makes me cry

RIP Mary Oliver, your words will live on

“And did you feel it, in your heart, how it pertained to everything?

And have you too finally figured out what beauty is for?

And have you changed your life?”



—From Mary Oliver‘s “The Swan,” Issue 124, Fall 1992: https://t.co/RVqndEyZZY — The Paris Review (@parisreview) January 17, 2019

"Poetry isn't a profession, it's a way of life. It's an empty basket; you put your life into it and make something out of that."



RIP Mary Oliver, filler of baskets. pic.twitter.com/TmyzPOCjyf — Literary Hub (@lithub) January 17, 2019