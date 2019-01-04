Woman in Vegetative State Gives Birth, Prompting Sexual Assault Investigation

A patient in a Phoenix nursing facility gave birth last week, despite being in a vegetative state for 14 years. Photo: Artur Widak/NurPhoto via Getty Images

A woman who’s been in a vegetative state for more than a decade gave birth last week, prompting authorities to investigate what looks like a case of sexual assault at an Arizona nursing facility.

According to KPHO-TV, a Phoenix CBS subsidiary, the woman in question became a longtime patient at Hacienda HealthCare after a “near-drowning incident” that occurred about 14 years ago. On December 29, she gave birth to a baby boy who — the outlet’s anonymous source believes — seems to be alive and well. Although caretakers reportedly monitored the woman 24/7, they seem not to have noticed anything out of the ordinary before she went into labor: “None of the staff were aware that she was pregnant until she was pretty much giving birth,” the source said. “From what I’ve been told she was moaning. And they didn’t know what was wrong with her.”

A nurse was apparently on-hand to deliver the baby, but the alleged months-long oversight does suggest negligence. KPHO’s source stated that, given the high level of care the patient’s condition requires, a lot of people had access to her room. When asked if the patient would have had any “way to defend herself,” the source responded: “No. None whatsoever. Not even able to communicate the fact that she was pregnant.”

Without spelling out exactly how it came to possess this information, KPHO says it “know[s] that at some point last spring or summer, someone sexually assaulted a woman who was in a persistent vegetative state, and she became pregnant.” Authorities have reportedly remained tight-lipped about the case, but given the circumstances, sex abuse would seem the most logical conclusion.

Adult Protective Services reportedly undertook an immediate well-being check on the facility’s other patients. Hacienda HealthCare did not immediately respond to the Cut’s request for comment, but in a statement to KPHO, said it could not comment on an ongoing investigation. Still, Hacienda touted its “outstanding reputation providing high-quality specialized care” and emphasized its commitment to cooperating with police. The Arizona Department of Health said it was working with law enforcement agencies, and had launched an “on-site complaint investigation” while ensuring that the facility heightened security. According to KPHO’s source, “As of now, if a male staff needs to enter a female room, they need to bring in a female employee with them.”

