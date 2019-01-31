Donald Trump Jr. Doesn’t Know What SNL Stands For

Donald Trump Jr. Photo: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Now in its 44th season on television, Saturday Night Live is widely regarded as an American institution. Since the election season several years ago, Donald Trump — for better or worse — has been one of the show’s biggest targets, and his son Donald Trump Jr. has also been the focus of many sketches now, thanks to Mikey Day’s impression of him (though, to be fair, Don Jr. comes out looking much better in these sketches than Alex Moffat’s take on Eric). Don Jr. also grew up in New York City where the show is taped every week. This is all to say that it seems more than reasonable to conclude that Don Jr. knows what Saturday Night Live is.

This is why it’s particularly hilarious that Don Jr. tweeted out what he intended to be a snarky tag to a tweet about the Democrats’ 2020 presidential platform, in which he refers to Saturday Night Live, widely known and referred to as SNL, as “S&L.” Enjoy:

don jr thinks the "N" in SNL stands for "and" pic.twitter.com/KzkL6clQdC — Matt Binder (@MattBinder) January 31, 2019

As you might expect, plenty of writers, comedians, and SNL alums jumped on Don Jr.’s “S&L” tweet, which surprisingly has not been deleted:

You dummy. — Bobby Moynihan (@bibbymoynihan) January 31, 2019

Is S&L a local electric company? — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 31, 2019

"Live from New York, It's Saturday Ampersand" — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 31, 2019

Would honestly love and would pay money to see you write a “skit” about this. C’mon, I know you can do it. Just like the people at S&L — Chase Mitchell (@ChaseMit) January 31, 2019

Sometimes I love this shitty, dumb family! https://t.co/0UXBuNet1d — Just Tim Heidecker (@timheidecker) January 31, 2019

Setting aside the fact that Don Jr. took his comedy sins a step further by saying “skit” instead of “sketch,” there’s another reason why this gaffe is extra rich. In early 2018, comedian and writer Daniel Kibblesmith noticed that Don Jr. is a bit too fond of referencing the classic “More Cowbell” sketch from SNL on Twitter, so he decided to compile the tweets into one handy place. For a die-hard “Cowbell” fan, there’s just no excuse to not know the name of the damn show. CASE CLOSED!

I've got a fever and the only cure is... More Cowbell!!! CASE CLOSED. Good night all — Donald Trump Jr. (@DonaldJTrumpJr) May 16, 2011