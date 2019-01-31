Stay Worm Out There

Stay worm! Photo: Getty Images

This morning my friend’s landlord texted her, “The heat ok?” She said, “Yup!” And he said, “Great. Stay worm.” My friend’s sweet landlord was right. It is imperative that we stay worm.

Have a great night and stay worm! — Rob C (@gomeznmorticia) January 31, 2019

Make sure to stay worm over the coming week, midwest friends.... — Shaun @ the frozen wilds (@horsepope) January 29, 2019

hello and good morning stay worm its -32c — jo112233 (@GirouxTed) January 28, 2019

It’s a long way to the top, if you want to rock and role!😎

Stay worm, on this cold Arctic week! — Dave Perry (@Goalball79) January 27, 2019

If you can, please try to remain indoors. If you must go out, wear long underwear, scarves, hats, gloves — take every precaution to stay worm.

Stay worm everybody! — 7,777,777 (@el_ssiete) January 22, 2019

I will never call anyone doctor 😂😭 I’m sorry it will not happen I have respect but ur not entitled to me calling you that you have a name for a reason🤷🏽‍♂️ anyway stay worm y’all👍🏻 — Tyrese (@tbone2358) January 29, 2019

Stay worm:) — Li Lei (@lilei0051) January 28, 2019

Stay worm and STRONG! — El Tom (@TomElena1) January 24, 2019

Remember: If you’re cold, they’re cold. Make sure to bring your pets indoors, and remember to put on their little coats and boots to take them on walks. You’re not the only one who needs to stay worm.

I LOVE YOU STAY WORM — DOYOUNG & JIHYO DAY! (@replayseok) January 27, 2019

Ugh, 4 degrees is no fun.. Try to stay worm. — Stephanie Dill 🌻💪😎 (@StephDill92) January 28, 2019

Such a cold night nothing like having a hot chocolate in my new @ShaniaTwain cup to stay worm ⛄️❄️ pic.twitter.com/VcyFwmRR6T — ShaniaTwainLove💖 (@shanialove11) January 3, 2015

Stay in and stay worm! — NemesisPrime2014 (@NemesisPrime14) January 31, 2019

Thanks phone lol I just noticed it sent worm and not warm 🤣 — NemesisPrime2014 (@NemesisPrime14) January 31, 2019

I just told my mom to “stay worm” instead of stay warm HAHAHAHAHAHAHA ok bye 🐛 — Nicole And The Niners (@nicoleemarie4) January 30, 2019

Stay worm!