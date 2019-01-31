Stay Worm Out There

Stay worm! Photo: Getty Images
This morning my friend’s landlord texted her, “The heat ok?” She said, “Yup!” And he said, “Great. Stay worm.” My friend’s sweet landlord was right. It is imperative that we stay worm.
If you can, please try to remain indoors. If you must go out, wear long underwear, scarves, hats, gloves — take every precaution to stay worm.
Remember: If you’re cold, they’re cold. Make sure to bring your pets indoors, and remember to put on their little coats and boots to take them on walks. You’re not the only one who needs to stay worm.
Stay worm!