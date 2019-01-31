winter

Stay Worm Out There

Stay worm! Photo: Getty Images

This morning my friend’s landlord texted her, “The heat ok?” She said, “Yup!” And he said, “Great. Stay worm.” My friend’s sweet landlord was right. It is imperative that we stay worm.

Photo: Getty Images

If you can, please try to remain indoors. If you must go out, wear long underwear, scarves, hats, gloves — take every precaution to stay worm.

Photo: Getty Images

Remember: If you’re cold, they’re cold. Make sure to bring your pets indoors, and remember to put on their little coats and boots to take them on walks. You’re not the only one who needs to stay worm.

Photo: Getty Images

Stay worm!

