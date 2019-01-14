The Ultimate Curator Shares Her Favorite Things

Photo: Dominique Maitre/WWD/REX/Shutterstock

Few store owners have had Beyoncé in their shop, much less had Beyoncé rap about it. But Sarah Andelman is not just any fashion person. Andelman is the founder and creative director of Parisian concept store Colette, which closed in 2017 to many tears from the fashion world. (Beyoncé mentions it in “APESHIT,” if you’re wondering.) Andelman is a tastemaker’s tastemaker — even Karl Lagerfeld used to visit her store almost every Saturday he was in Paris. She now is the head of a new consulting company, Just an Idea. For a masterclass in taste, get her recs below.

How do you thank someone for a gift?With sincere words…

What would you never wear?

Never say never.

What’s your dream vacation?

Maldives can be paradise but I would like to further explore Japan.

What’s a good book on your coffee table right now?

Bill Cunningham’s Fashion Climbing.

Favorite piece of furniture in your apartment/office?

The Takashi Murakami huge flower ball always makes me happy.

Favorite museum of gallery?

Galerie Perrotin worldwide, and so many museums.

What is a trend that you like right now?

Matcha lattes.

One you don’t understand?

Even if I don’t like a trend, I usually kind of understand it…

What’s another decade you’d like to live in and why?

2050s to see them making fun of us with our mobile phones.

What’s one piece of clothing you can’t part with?

My wedding dress.

Shoes you wear most often?

Sneakers.

What’s your favorite…

Flower?

Muget (Lily of the Valley).

Pajamas?

Sleepy Jones.

Candle?

Tree House, BYREDO.

Scent?

Anya Hindmarch’s diffuser in “Chewing Gum.”

Sheets/bedding?

Noël and Vis-à-Vis.

Restaurant?

Verjus in Paris.

Store?

Barthelemy cheese shop in Paris.

Suitcase?

LV by Marc Newson trolley and Rimowa.

Socks?

Charvet.

T-shirt?

Uniqlo.

