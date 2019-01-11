Undeterred by Critics, Ted Cruz’s Beard Grows On

Ted Cruz and his beard. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

On Thursday, Donald Trump traveled to the U.S.–Mexico border in Texas to continue to demand funds for a wall (as the federal government remained shut down). But during his appearance, it was hard for anyone to focus on what the president had to say — because all eyes were glued to one thing and one thing only: Ted Cruz’s beard, which is fuller than ever.

Here it is. Photo: Evan Vucci/AP/REX/Shutterstock

We first noticed the new facial hair back in November, when it cast a glaring shadow upon the face of the Texas senator newly dubbed “beautiful” by the president of the United States. By December, the beard had only intensified in size, causing the nation to worry that it will remain on his face for the foreseeable future. And as of its new appearance, we have to face facts: Ted Cruz’s beard is here to stay (at least, for now).

Understandably, a lot of people on social media have opinions on Cruz’s ever-increasing beard. Warning, at least one of the following will implant a mental image into your brain that may indelibly altar your mental state:

ted cruz looks like he’d fall out of a hot air balloon in a Jules Verne novel pic.twitter.com/kvpLXiS9MO — Mike Drucker (@MikeDrucker) January 11, 2019

ted cruz's beard is slowly morphing into 19th century lamb chops pic.twitter.com/h3qL8Fk98t — David Mack (@davidmackau) January 10, 2019

Ted Cruz's beard has entered "lazy signifier of a tertiary Star Trek race after they ran out of ideas" territory — Nathan Bernhardt (@jonbernhardt) January 11, 2019

Ted Cruz's beard look like earwig pincers. pic.twitter.com/2RTsVFLtF3 — Yes, I Like Wine Mancino-Williams (@Manda_like_wine) January 11, 2019

Ted Cruz’s whiskers ticklin yo biscuit — rob delaney (@robdelaney) January 11, 2019

ted cruz looks like the asshole in a western who sells the protagonist out bc he’s “got mouths to feed” pic.twitter.com/6Z2bzJbEtu — KT Nelson (@KrangTNelson) January 11, 2019

Still, the reasons behind Cruz’s decision to grow a beard remain unclear — #NoShaveNovember has been over for a while. The senator recently tweeted out praise he allegedly received from a rabbi for his facial hair, so maybe he’s just showing off that he is able to grow hair on his face? As ever, he appears to be very pleased with himself over the development:

… Photo: Sergio Flores/Bloomberg via Getty Images

