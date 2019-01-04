In 2019, Vow to Wear Bigger Hats

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Massive hats are having a moment. Remember the indelible image of Emily Ratajkowski struggling to control her giant hat in the wind? But the giant straw hat is neither appropriate for the winter months nor for people who don’t like to wrestle their accessories. To get all the over-the-top style of an oversize hat with none of the difficulties, try a trapper hat.

This one checks all the boxes: it’s off the runway (by Prada, no less), it’s available in a wide price range, and it will keep you extra warm. It’s basically a comforter for your head, keeping everything so warm and cozy you’d swear you’re carrying your pillow around, Viktor and Rolf style. But more than that, like all the best extreme accessories, they’re about turning something obligatory and pedestrian into something wildly excessive and fun.

Photo: Heather Hazzan

Shop the Story

Production Credits Photographs by Heather Hazzan

Styling by Nicole Chapoteau

Produced by Liane Radel

Makeup by Shayna Goldberg

Hair by Hide Suzuke

Model Laissa at Muse, NYC

Big thanks to Brooklyn Grain

Laissa wears a Prada hat, Rachel Comey sweatshirt, Phillip Lim striped top, and Sacai Oxford skirt.

﻿If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.