A Bright Approach to Cowboy Boots

No moodiness here.

By Photograph By
Photo: Heather Hazzan
Photo: Heather Hazzan

The trap with Western wear is that you can quickly go into dark broody Marlboro man territory. Who needs that? A white leather boot with periwinkle-to-light blue clothing keeps the energy up. You’re not going off into the sunset to sulk or kill someone (or whatever cowboys do). You’re here to party and you’re taking inspiration from a country icon more along the lines of Dolly Parton. Sound good?

A white cowboy boot combines two of the biggest trends in footwear. But this look isn’t too trendy — it’s a nice balance. It’s vaguely Americana, by way of Raf Simons at Calvin Klein, with a sweater layered over a skirt with cowboy boots. It’s modern because it’s monochromatic, but instead of the fiery punch of head-to-toe red, it’s a soothing hug of warm and floaty blue.

Imani wears a Tibi sweater, Unravel Project dress, and her own boots.

A Bright Approach to Cowboy Boots