A Bright Approach to Cowboy Boots

The trap with Western wear is that you can quickly go into dark broody Marlboro man territory. Who needs that? A white leather boot with periwinkle-to-light blue clothing keeps the energy up. You’re not going off into the sunset to sulk or kill someone (or whatever cowboys do). You’re here to party and you’re taking inspiration from a country icon more along the lines of Dolly Parton. Sound good?

A white cowboy boot combines two of the biggest trends in footwear. But this look isn’t too trendy — it’s a nice balance. It’s vaguely Americana, by way of Raf Simons at Calvin Klein, with a sweater layered over a skirt with cowboy boots. It’s modern because it’s monochromatic, but instead of the fiery punch of head-to-toe red, it’s a soothing hug of warm and floaty blue.

$268 at Nordstrom Polo Ralph Lauren Pleat Midi Skirt Available in sizes 0–14. $268 at Nordstrom Buy

$11 at Target Weomen’s Plus Size Cropped Mock Neck Pullover $11 (was $22, now 50% off) Available in sizes 1X–4X. $11 at Target Buy

$50 at ModCloth Beautifully Upbeat Midi Skirt $50 (was $59, now 15% off) Available in sizes XXS–3X. $50 at ModCloth Buy

