The Best 13 Foundations for Dry Skin

Even foundations rated “the best” can look off if the texture isn’t compatible with your skin. When your complexion is dry, the wrong base can settle into fine lines, accentuate peach fuzz, and latch onto skin flakes. That’s where hydrating formulas come in. Often packed with oils and acids, these picks promise to soothe skin, moisturize without making you look oily, and photograph well.

I tested 15 options, with both matte and dewy finishes, to see which could hide imperfections on my parched skin without looking like a heavy layer of spackle. Read on to see which ones resulted in the most radiance and which fell short.

The Long-standing Favorite

$64 at Sephora Giorgio Armani Beauty Luminous Silk Foundation Giorgio Armani Luminous Silk is a cult favorite, and rightfully so. The fluid texture is lightweight and melted into my skin without settling into any lines or clinging to dry patches. I experimented with shade 5.5, which is slightly too deep for my pale complexion, but even so, it blended seamlessly, giving me a dewy glow that lasted all day. I looked like I had just returned from a sunny escape when I was actually fighting a head cold. $64 at Sephora Buy

The Best Value

$10 at Amazon L’Oreal Paris Infallible Longwear Foundation $10 (was $11, now 9% off) I prefer to apply my foundation with a brush or a sponge, but I swiped L’Oréal’s stick on my face straight from the tube and blended it with my fingers. The formula was creamy and glided onto my skin. I found it successful at blurring my pores for a smoother and glow-ier complexion. Expect medium coverage, enough to hide imperfections without looking like you’re wearing an opaque mask. The stick application also makes it easy to touch up on the go. The only thing I found less easy was covering my neck area. $10 at Amazon Buy $10 at Amazon Buy

The Nonsticky One

$39 at Sephora Tarte Water Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 15 - Rainforest of the Sea™ Collection I liked that this foundation camouflaged redness on my cheeks and had a hydrating effect without feeling sticky or heavy. I used a fair/medium shade and blended it in with my fingers. While I did notice some buildup in fine lines around my eyes later on in the day, overall it wore well. My only objection: I found the applicator (which you’re supposed to drop directly onto a foundation brush) to err on the messy side. $39 at Sephora Buy

The Luxurious-But-Worth-It Pick

$50 at Chanel Chanel Vitalumière Aqua An expensive option that’s worth the money is Chanel’s liquid foundation. The formula is extremely lightweight, with a watery consistency. It yielded medium coverage that looked like a second skin — but better and luminous instead of tired, dry, and pasty. All day my skin appeared even and dewy, like I had just come from getting a facial. $50 at Chanel Buy

The Best for Full Coverage

$49 at Sephora NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation NARS claims this foundation lasts for 16 hours, and 14 hours later mine still looked fresh, except for a small area around my nose. Of all the ones tested here, this one offers the fullest coverage. While it provided more of a base than I’m used to, it was not flat or mask-like, and it erased dark shadows under my eyes, eliminating the need for concealer. In fact, I think it faded slightly and actually looked better as the day wore on. The second time I tried it I soaked my sponge to sheer it out, but still achieved medium coverage. It’s easy to waste product with this one; the tiniest bit was enough to cover my entire face. $49 at Sephora Buy

The Great Drugstore Option

$8 at Ulta Maybelline Fit Me Dewy + Smooth Foundation Maybelline stays true to its name with a formula that goes on smooth and appeared dewy. With buildable coverage, SPF 18, and a sleek pump applicator, this option is a steal that impressed me with its staying power and hydrating effects every time I wore it. $8 at Ulta Buy

The Photo-Ready One

$48 at Sephora Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear Foundation This foundation offers full coverage with a matte finish. I attempted to sheer it out with a damp sponge, but it was still heavier than I was used to. But it didn’t streak or cake up on dry areas. I would try this again for a wedding or any photo-heavy occasion where I wanted a long-wear formula without too much of a sheen. $48 at Sephora Buy

The One That’s Great for Monday Mornings

$36 at Macys MACStudio Waterweight SPF 30 Foundation This foundation hydrated my skin and gave me a smooth, even texture. The light formula provided medium-level coverage that didn’t feel like “too much” for a Monday morning. I applied it using a damp sponge. The result was similar to my usual daytime tinted sunscreen but with longer-lasting coverage. I felt confident enough to skip using any concealer, bronzer, and blush. $36 at Macys Buy

The One That Feels Like a Tint

$48 at Sephora Yves Saint Laurent Touche Éclat All-in-One Glow What I love most about YSL’s Touche Éclat foundation is that it looks and feels like a tinted moisturizer. It gave a hint of coverage that was perfect for everyday wear. The moisturizing formula isn’t too watery, and left me with a light-reflecting glow that lasted all day. $48 at Sephora Buy

The One That’s Not Too Matte

$40 at Sephora Huda Beauty #FauxFilter Foundation Usually when I apply a foundation, I prefer to go a few shades deeper to give my pale complexion a boost of color. This time, I tried a fair shade that was probably more accurate for my natural tone. The result was more porcelain-doll than sun-kissed, but it was a nice change. While a matte finish isn’t the most flattering on dry skin, this one only drew minimal attention to some lines on my forehead. $40 at Sephora Buy

Another Great Drugstore Pick

$11 at Ulta Covergirl TruBlend Matte Made Liquid Foundation While I tend to steer clear of matte formulas, Covergirl’s was creamy enough that I didn’t feel as if I was wearing a mask. Another budget-friendly option at $12, it wore well throughout the day. To give the formula a hydrating boost and add some subtle radiance to my skin , I found it helpful to moisturize my sponge with a dab of face cream prior to application. $11 at Ulta Buy

The Best for a Healthy Glow

$52 at Sephora Dior Dior Forever 24h I love this new option from Dior so much I used it again and again. It blended easily, erasing pink areas around my nose, cheeks, and chin, and didn’t cling to dryness or sink into lines. The result was glow-y and healthy skin that looked even but not like I was wearing heavy makeup. I applied it with a damp sponge for medium coverage. $52 at Sephora Buy

The Most Luxurious

$250 at Nordstrom Clé de Peau Beauté The Foundation Broad Spectrum SPF 21 Yes, $250 for a single makeup item is steep. But, if you think of Clé de Peau’s foundation as the luxury skin-care product that it is (the ingredient list is loaded with skin-plumping extracts and antioxidants), the price tag makes more sense. The formula goes on so smoothly there’s almost no need to use a sponge or brush (but I still did). In fact, the box directs you to apply it with your hands, like you would a skin cream. Any brown spots or redness around my nose and chin vanished instantly with only minimal blending. It left my skin radiant in all the right places, almost as if I had used a highlighter. Also, a few tiny dots of the liquid-gel formula goes a very long way, so consider it a skin-care investment. $250 at Nordstrom Buy

The Ones Not Best for Dry Skin

$44 at Nordstrom Charlotte Tilbury Magic Foundation This medium-coverage foundation has all the ingredients someone with dry skin should look for: hyaluronic acid to moisturize and vitamin C to fight sun damage. But I found the semi-matte formula to be appear chalky and flat. It also accentuated peach fuzz on my face and fine lines around my eyes, making my skin look even drier than usual. $44 at Nordstrom Buy

$58 at Sephora Kevyn Aucoin The Etherealist Foundation Kevyn Aucoin products rarely fall short, which is why the results of this one surprised me. It took a lot of effort to blend in the foundation with a brush, and even still, it appeared streaky. Not long after, I caught it settling into fine lines around my eyes, mouth, and forehead. In natural light, it looked like I was wearing foundation. Interestingly enough, the Sephora reviewers who gave high ratings to this product classified their skin type as oily. Perhaps my skin is just too dry for this formula. $58 at Sephora Buy

