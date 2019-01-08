Why Is Every Beauty Product a Stick Now?

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

Canned tuna, napkins, sex. Millennials have been accused of killing a lot of things, and soon, beauty products that come in liquid or cream form might be added to that list. In the era of millennial beauty empires and makeovers, products like cleansers, masks, and body lotion – that have nothing obvious to do with drawing on faces – are increasingly being produced in solid, stick form.

What does it all mean?! It’s easy to fall back on the cliche theory that millennials are just lazy (it’s also why we don’t eat cereal), but it’s probably true in this scenario. I know from first-hand experience testing many a beauty product: Squeezing things is annoying. Pumping things then rubbing them in is annoying. The gunk that builds up under caps is annoying. Spatulas are cute, but annoying. Triple-checking that products in your recycled Glossier pink pouch are definitely under 3.1 ounces before they go through the TSA scanny-thing is annoying! Sticks get rid of all these problems and make it a lot easier to haul a lazy, multi-step skin-care routine from place to place.

Other stick-related benefits include:

Elimination of spills.

A mini massage built into every application (automatic qualification as self-care).

Suddenly having lots of products that are like really big versions of ChapSticks, which is fun for some reason.

Excellent on-the-go spot treating if you’re too lazy to moisturize from head-to-toe. Like only moisturizing dry knees while wearing ripped jeans, only moisturizing your elbows when your sleeves are rolled, or only moisturizing the upper pubic-bone area when we all start wearing low-rise jeans again.

I’m sure there are at least three more perks I have yet to discover on this journey, but in the meantime, here are nine beauty products that come in convenient solid and stick form for those who can’t be bothered, millennial or otherwise.

A Cleanser in Stick Form

$8 at Target St. Ives Rosewater And Bamboo Stick Facial Cleanser This stick gets you a nice facial massage, shine-free skin, and a heavenly rose scent, all for under $10. The solid is also made with natural coconut oil so your skin gets a gentle cleanse without any stripping. $8 at Target Buy

An Eye Cream in Stick Form

$26 at Sephora Boscia Super-Cool De-Puffing Eye Balm You can skip visible under-eye masks and defuse hangover face incognito with this cooling stick that soothes on contact ( … while also reducing puffiness, dark circles, fine lines, and all that other good stuff you’d except from a traditionally creamy eye cream). $26 at Sephora Buy

A Clay Mask in Stick Form

$14 at Ulta Olay Glow Boost White Charcoal Clay Mask Stick White charcoal helps bring new, healthy skin cells to the surface by enhancing exfoliation, and this stick mask makes it easier to cleanly target the areas of your face that need those turnover powers the most. $14 at Ulta Buy

A Face and Body Oil in Stick Form

$24 at Sephora MILK Makeup Hydrating Oil Stick This quick-absorbing oil makes it easy to moisturize easy-to-forget areas in public. For extra credit, swipe it over your makeup to make it look like you’ve been hydrating all week. $24 at Sephora Buy

A Body Lotion in Stick Form

$15 at Ulta H20 Plus On the Move Body Butter Stick Teak Rose If you’re looking for a little less glimmer with your hydration, this rose-scented body butter in a stick moisturizes without the shine. $15 at Ulta Buy

A Perfume in Stick Form

$38 at Urban Outfitters Derek Lam 10 Crosby Parfum Stick If dabbing your fingers in a Diptyque perfume solid is too messy, and rolling on a rollerball perfume feels too cold, glide any one of five Derek Lam scent balms onto your pulse pints and toss it back into your fanny pack. $38 at Urban Outfitters Buy

An Exfoliator in Stick Form

$22 at Sephora Tarte FRXXXTION Stick Exfoliating Cleanser I am still not entirely sure what this stick is trying to say with its dirty name, but it’s very good at making faces feel extra clean. This solid exfoliating gel gently polishes away dead skin that an everyday cleanser can’t get rid of. $22 at Sephora Buy

A Makeup Remover in Stick Form

A Hair Pomade in Stick Form

$19 at Bloomingdale’s SPACE.NK.apothecary R+Co Dart Pomade Stick If you’ve always wondered what it’d be like to swipe deodorant in your hair, now’s your chance. Swipe this styling stick all over to add bed-head texture throughout, or zero in on flyaways to keep them laying flat. $19 at Bloomingdale’s Buy

