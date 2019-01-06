The Least-Boring Beauty Looks From the Golden Globes

Photo: Getty Images

We’re already six days into the new year, which means it’s high time for new beauty inspiration via an awards show. Thankfully, the first one up is the “fun one,” also known as tonight’s Golden Globes, and a good chunk of the beauty looks celebrities chose for the occasion were very much on-theme. Yes, there were a lot of low buns and nude lips, but there was a refreshing mix of fun and interesting stuff, too. From Lady Gaga’s very Lady Gaga hair, to Lupita Nyong’o’s neon lashes, here are the best beauty looks and hairstyles that kicked off 2019’s red carpet season.

Best Red Lip

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

In a strange turn of events, the majority of celebs went with nude lips this year, so thank you, Laura Harrier, for going with Chanel Rouge Allure Velvet in 56, a gorgeous, scarlet and matte red.

Best Use of a Scrunchie

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The only thing better than a casual scrunchie is a black-tie scrunchie on a Judy Greer ponytail. Excellent Halloween costume potential; don’t forget to add a ribbon.

Most Thought-Provoking Eyeshadow

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

The look that launched a thousand questions: Is it green? Is it teal? Is it a smoky cat eye? Is it a winged smoky eye? Where has Camilla Belle been and what is she up to these days? The makeup look was created by makeup artist Hung Vanngo.

Most Meta Hairstyle

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Co-host Sandra Oh’s wavy faux bob is everything you’d hope for when reading the words “old-Hollywood” in a Golden Globes beauty roundup.

Best Signature Hairstyle

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Jameela Jamil didn’t let the whole “Golden Globes” thing get in the way of her signature hair-down-with-signature-bangs, which is Ariana Grande-levels of commitment.

Best Lob That Doesn’t Look Good on Normal People

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Lucy Boynton’s anatomically perfect, completely unattainable, and not at all replicable lob truly is a masterpiece.

Best Lashes and Matching Liner

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Lupita Nyong’o gets points, both for her electric blue Lashify lashes and for demonstrating how to continue wearing the world’s easiest liner trend in 2019 (all you need is a swipe of Lancôme Drama Liqui-Pencil in Côte D’azur.) Her makeup look was created by Nick Barose.

Best Smoky Under-Eye

Photo: George Pimentel/WireImage

Blending eyeshadow anywhere, let alone under the lower lash line, is a risky feat, but Cody Fern’s low smoky eye is doing great.

Best Buns

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

There were high buns, low buns, messy buns, and ballerina buns, but Janelle Monae’s braided buns were the best buns.

Hairstyle Best-Equipped to Pivot to Prom

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Holly Taylor’s two wavy pieces out in front make one yearn for a corsage and simpler times.

Best Curly Curls

Photo: Kevork Djansezian/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

2019 will henceforth be dedicated to identifying which curly hair product or products and which curly hair methods successfully replicate Thandie Newton’s disco curls.

World’s Thinnest Cat-Eye

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The width of Jodie Comer’s wispy wings is almost as impressive as Cody Fern’s smoky under eye.

Best New Heartthrob Hair

Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Troye Sivan recently went back to brunette and I’m not mad about it.

Best Lilac-Blue Hair

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Lady Gaga had the best lilac hair of the night, hands down.