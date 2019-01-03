Behind-the-Scenes With Aya Cash

Balenciaga top, $1,190, available at Balenciaga New York Soho. Tiffany & Co. earrings, $1,375, available at Tiffany & Co. Photo: Heather Hazzan

Aya Cash, the breakout actress and star of FXX’s You’re the Worst, is the Cut’s cover woman this month — and, as we learned, a serious crafter. She taught senior culture writer Anna Silman how to découpage for the story. Sitting near a Trump voodoo doll that Cash made (she loves to craft!), the two discussed fame, couple’s therapy, and the fifth and final season of You’re the Worst, which begins on January 9. Critics have called it television’s most groundbreaking depiction of depression and mental illness. “Success makes everyone feel like a fraud, I think, unless you’re a monster,” Cash tells Silman, when discussing her rise to fame and her own dark periods. “You suddenly go like, who do people think I am? What do they expect from me?”

In a playful fashion spread shot by the film photographer Heather Hazzan, Cash wears a lilac Balenciaga sweater, gold Tiffany & Co. earrings, and bright orange eyeliner. “Aya was genuine, emotive, and collaborative from the beginning,” Hazzan told the Cut. “Her infectious energy only amplified throughout our shoot, leading up to a dance party in Spring Studios,” … which Hazzan captured in the behind-the-scenes clip below. Read the story here.

Production Credits Photographs by Heather Hazzan

Photo Edited and Produced by Liane Radel

Styled by Dora Fung

Hair by Jordan M for Susan Price NYC

Makeup by Kuma for MAC Cosmetics

Nails by Mar Y Soul

Photography Assistance by Matt Coffey and Jingyu Lin

and Digital Technician Mike Castellano

Fashion Assistance by Devine Blacksher

Photographed at Spring Studios , NYC

