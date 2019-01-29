Spend a Day Learning How Successful Women Get It Done

Photo: The Cut

On Monday, March 4, the Cut will host our first ever daylong How I Get It Done event: A day of honest, open conversations about how ambitious women make their lives happen. From 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the 1 Hotel Brooklyn Bridge, our editors will lead a series of discussions trying to answer the one question, “How do you get it all done in one day?”

• Confirmed participants include Maya Rudolph (actor, producer), Aidy Bryant (Emmy-nominated Saturday Night Live cast member, star of the upcoming series Shrill), Padma Lakshmi (writer, host, executive producer), Natasha Lyonne (producer, actor, writer, director), Kate Marvel (climate scientist), and Jessamyn Stanley (advocate, writer and yoga teacher). The Cut’s participating writers and editors will include Stella Bugbee, Rebecca Traister, Molly Fischer, Allison Davis, and Lisa Miller.

• Tickets cost $150 and are available for purchase here. Each guest will be invited to answer a questionnaire about their interests and goals, which our concierge team will use to create a personalized schedule for the day, tailored to their specific ambitions.

• The event will feature a mix of keynotes, panels, and breakout sessions covering topics like shaping the arc of your career, managing your social media presence, launching a podcast, making your side hustle a success, managing (and staying out of) debt, and overcoming imposter syndrome, along with networking breaks and a cocktail reception.

• In lieu of a gift bag, guests will have the chance to choose items from an editorially-curated Strategist gift shop focused on productivity (items will include a bullet journal, glass water bottle, and a travel toothbrush).

Building on the Cut’s popular “How I Get It Done” interview series — which has evolved to include sold-out evening events and a mini podcast series on The Cut on Tuesdays, with the likes of Robin Roberts and Jill Kargman — this daylong How I Get It Done event is designed to leave give each person who attends a better understanding of how they can get things done in their own lives. We hope everyone leaves with new resources and connections to help facilitate personal and career growth.

Visit howigetitdone.com for more info and to buy tickets.