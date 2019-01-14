The Jayme Closs Kidnapping Details Read Like a Horror Story

Jayme Closs. Photo: FBI HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

The Wisconsin man suspected of kidnapping 13-year-old Jayme Closs and killing her parents decided to abduct her after first seeing her get on a school bus, per a criminal complaint that contains new chilling details about the case.

On Monday, Jake Thomas Patterson, 21, made his first court appearance and was charged with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide, kidnapping, and armed burglary. Patterson was taken into custody on January 10 — the same day that Closs was found, and three months after Patterson allegedly abducted her and shot her parents to death in their home in Barron, Wisconsin.

Few details surrounding the case have been made public, but on Monday, prosecutors filed a criminal complaint describing some of what Closs endured. According to the court document, Patterson first saw Closs get on a school bus on his drive to work one morning, after which he decided “that was the girl he was going to take,” he told investigators. After deciding to kidnap her, he drove to her house twice, but it wasn’t until the third time that he went through with his plan to take Jayme and “kill anyone in the house because he could not leave any eyewitness behind,” per the complaint.

Once inside the house, Patterson shot Closs’s father, James, at the door, and later killed her mother, Denise, who was hiding with Closs in the bathroom. Per the complaint, Patterson then took Closs to his car and threw her in the trunk before driving her back to his remote cabin. He kept her there for several weeks, according to the New York Times; whenever guests came over, he would force her to hide under his bed, which he surrounded by laundry bins and barbell weights to prevent her from escaping. At times, she was allegedly kept under there for up the 12 hours with no access to food or water.

“One time, (Jayme) stated she accidentally moved one of the totes when she was told to hide under the bed and Patterson told her something bad would happen if she did it again,” the complaint reads.

Since escaping last week, Closs has been living with her aunt, and has been surrounded by by family members whose top priority is to make her feel safe and loved. On CBS This Morning,” Closs’ cousin Lindsey Smith and two of her aunts, Sue Allard and Lynn Closs, told host Gayle King that they still have to pinch themselves to know they’re not dreaming that Closs is back home, and they they no longer wake up every morning with a pit in the bottom of stomachs.

“It’s such an overwhelming, amazing happy ending to such a horrible beginning,” Lynn said.

Stay in touch. Get the Cut newsletter delivered daily Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.