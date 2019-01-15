The Kardashians Just Had Their Most Kandid Interview Ever

Photo: WWHL/Youtube

I can point to one and one way only, that Twitter brought goodness into this world in the past year: by providing a platform for Khloé Kardashian to put a message into the world for Andy Cohen to receive, “My sisters and I were just saying we haven’t done a trio sister interview in years! And we think we want to do with Andy soon,” she tweeted. Yes, Khloé probably could have texted this message directly to Andy, but by doing it publicly she rang the alarm to all parties who needed, wanted, and were utterly desperate for this televised content.

And in less than three months, this tweet became a reality. Last night all three Kardashian sisters, Kourtney, Kim, and Khloé, appeared on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen. This is the first time that the sisters have done a joint interview on late-night TV since 2012, when they talked to David Letterman. After almost seven years, it was high time for this interview. I mean, individually, these ladies are in and out of Ellen’s studio so much you’d think they live there, but even she hasn’t been able to get them all in the same room. Last night’s interview also marked Kourtney’s first time on WWHL. [Before getting to the absolute best moments from last night’s interview, I must disclose that I used to be a member of the Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen family. I worked there from 2015 to 2018. #WWHL4EVER, etc.]

The best thing about watching the Kardashian sisters together on a live show, as opposed to their heavily edited reality show, is their genuine sisterly behavior toward one another and how it creates an energy that feels more personal than any season of Keeping Up. Yes, they sat perfectly straight so as to not ruffle their hair or designer looks, but the sisters talked as candidly as if they were on your Ikea couch in Good American sweats.

They came ready to play games, like Squash That Beef! in which they confirmed or denied beef they had with fellow celebrities, and in one of the biggest surprises of the night, Kim announced that she is expecting a fourth baby, a boy, via surrogate “very soon.” For more of their juiciest and silliest moments, read on.

They’re Patching Things Up With Caitlyn Jenner

The sister’s told Andy that Caitlyn was at their annual Christmas Eve party, and Kourtney even saw Caitlyn on Christmas day. This, after a years long rift that peaked upon the release of Caitlyn’s book The Secrets of My Life, in which she essentially trashed Kris Jenner. Taking 2019 to move past the past, Kim said, “It’s like new year, drama free. That’s, like, our motto this year.”

Kim’s Over the Taylor Drama, but Not the Drake Drama

When asked if Kim was still embroiled in a feud with pop star and snake aficionado, Taylor Swift, Kim calmly said that she’s over that drama, too. “I’m over it. We haven’t spoken, but I feel we’ve all moved on,” said Kim, barely giving it a thought. Later in the show, she also said she’d rather be stuck in an elevator with Taylor Swift than Drake, former friend of the family, but current enemy.

Kris Humphries Is Still … Kris Humphries

During a round of Plead the Fifth, Kourtney was asked which of Kim’s exes is her least favorite. After trying to count them all, which meant name-checking Reggie Bush and Ray J, Kourtney decided it was most definitely Kris Humphries. Khloé agreed, adding later that she was shocked the two were ever engaged, let alone married. Kourtney tried to soften the blow by saying that she was “rooting” for Kris and Kim in the moment because they were all living together, but the truth was out.

No One Knows, or Cares, What’s Happening With Blac Chyna

Typically mum when it comes to talking about their niece Dream’s mother, Kim, Khloé, and Kourtney couldn’t really conceal their disdain for Blac Chyna last night. Responding to Andy’s inquiry about their current status with Blac Chyna, Kim simply said that they’re still in a lawsuit. Though, she nor her sisters were super clear on what the lawsuit was about, “We don’t know. We don’t care,” said Kim.

They were clear about the fact that they never had any hope for her relationship with their brother Rob. Khloé said she was, “a million percent sure” that it was doomed from the start.

Engagements

According to the sisters, Kris Jenner is not engaged to her longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble, as far as the sisters know, Kourtney would say “Congratulations” to Scott Disick and Sofia Richie if they got engaged, and Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott will get engaged soon. “I think they will,” Kim said.

Plastic Surgery

Kim, when asked how she felt about people getting plastic surgery to look like her, she said that if looking beautiful made you happy, then do you. Her sisters called the response “politically correct,” but, make sure it’s what you want.

Tristan and Prisons

No, they sister’s don’t want Tristan in prison. Shockingly, both Kim and Kourtney said they support Khloé’s decision to stay with him, despite their thinking that it makes her look like an “idiot” to the public. “It’s so much harder to stay and have the whole public think that you’re an idiot for staying,” Kim said. As they’ve said before, it takes more strength to stay with a man who cheated than to run away from the relationship. Kourtney says she too would have stayed because she went through a lot with Scott before they broke things off for good.

Immediately following Tristan’s infidelities, he and Kim had a very strained relationship that led to social-media followings and snide comments on TV. But now they’re working together; Tristan recently asked for Kim’s help in getting a friend out of jail.

Kanye’s Twitter Account

Kim had this to say about her husband’s Twitter sprees: “He goes through phases. He made a good point the other day. He was like, ‘Look some people express themselves … like, in diss records,’ and he’s like, ‘I’ve never done that. Some people see a therapist. Some people do this. To me, Twitter is my therapy, and it’s legal. So, I’m not doing anything to hurt anyone.’”

Okay.

Kim’s Pop Career

Don’t call yourself a fan unless you’ve jammed to Kim Kardashian’s one and only single “Turn It Up.” This is the one career move that has left Kim utterly embarrassed. Looking back on the 2012 song, she told Andy, “That’s, like, the one thing I’m like ‘I can’t believe I did that.” Her sister’s weren’t so harsh on her, Kourtney said she’d rate the track a 9/10 and Khloé said, “I don’t think she was trying to be Mariah Carey with this song. I think for what it was, it was great. I give her more credit for doing it. I don’t have the balls to ever do something like that — and how into it you were in the video — it’s amazing.”

They’ve All Done Drugs

The winner? Ecstasy.

Kim and Khloé did it together, while Kourtney ventured out on her own. “I have, but I don’t think I did it with you two,” she said.