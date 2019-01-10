These Psychic Predictions for 2019 Will Make You Miss 2018

2019 in a nutshell. Photo: Getty Images

With roughly 11-and-a-half months left in the year, I regret to inform you that 2019 has the potential to be the worst year yet. Recently, I had what I thought to be the great fortune of stumbling upon a “Celebrity Psychic” called Psychic Nikki, whose specialty is predicting events big and small for the year ahead. According to her website, Nikki’s celebrity clients include, “Shirley MacLaine, Cher, Rod Stewart, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Survivor Contestants, Donald O’Connor, Hal Lindon [sic], Roger Whitiker [sic] and many others.” In addition to being a psychic, Nikki also says she is clairvoyant, which she conveniently defines on her website’s homepage:



clair·voy·ance (klâr-voi’ens) (n.) The power to see objects or events that cannot be perceived by the sen ses.

Acute intuitive insight or perceptiveness.





Which is supposedly genetic: “Nikki has been clairvoyant all her life. She is an audient clairvoyant — the ability to see and hear and come up with specifics. Nikki’s father had the gift as well,” according to her site. She claims that her powers have allowed her to predict 9/11, Michael Jackson’s death, Anna Nicole Smith’s death (five years before it happened), Justin Bieber’s “problems,” and a meteor hitting Russia.

Of course, someone with such power would have detractors, and many have claimed that the psychic alters her predictions and predicts such a wide volume of happenings that something is bound to stick. In 2008, Nikki allegedly added Heath Ledger to her celebrity health and death watch list after he died of a drug overdose in January of that year. Whether or not that is true, her long lists of predictions are at least undeniably interesting – and very dark.

Despite the fact that her website would lead you to believe that she’s stopped practicing her craft in 1997, Psychic Nikki continues to release her predictions like clockwork. I will let you be the judge of how likely Nikki’s 2019 predictions are, and will note that they come with two disclaimers. One is in regard to the “Health and Death Watch” list and reads: “It does not mean the above mentioned will pass but they might have to watch their health and also watch for danger in their life.” The other disclaimer is that “All predictions made by Psychic Nikki are because that is what she sees and it does not reflect any personal opinions.” The lists are broken down by categories including “World Predictions,” “Star Predictions,” “Wild International Weather,” and so on, but I have created some category titles of my own below.

Sort of Funny Predictions

Penguins invading cities

Multiple streakers at a Baseball game

Old fashioned ice cream parlours will make a comeback

A Parrot will break into the White House

A fist fight between two news anchors on a live TV broadcast

A politician strips naked on live TV

Giant rodents will scare people in the streets of New York City

Sex scandal around British Royalty

A Ventriloquist will get drunk during a live show and so will the puppet

A break in at Mar-a-Lago

Extremely Ominous Predictions

A sinkhole in Downtown Manhattan, swallowing cars

A Hollywood star involved in a mercy killing

Ted Cruz has to be careful of airplanes

A member of the royal family will be kidnapped

A famous politician will end up in a coma

Two planes crash at John F Kennedy airport in New York City

Queen Elizabeth has to watch her health and for danger

The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip has to watch health

Britney Spear [sic] in a car accident

John Travolta in a car accident

A famous Opera singer will perish in a fire

John Travolta - more scandal

North Korean president Kim Jong Un in danger and could vanish

The“I’m Listening…” Predictions

Vladimir Putin has to be careful of choking on food

Kellyanne Conway will divorce

Sky turning different colours all over the world

Dogs invading cities

A possible resignation of Donald Trump

Possible Impeachment around Donald Trump

Kim Kardashian and Kayne West [sic] will split

More Weirdly Specific Predictions

A baseball player will kill a person by hitting the ball into the stands

A beauty queen will get cold feet after winning the coveted crown, returns it on live TV and rushes off the stage crying and overwhelmed

A blimp will explode in the US

A ski accident around the Trump family

A marriage for Whoopi Goldberg and hip surgery

Oh, We’re All in Danger? Bye.

Let’s just say that the “Death and Health Watch” list is very long. Nikki believes that everyone from Bindi Irwin to Barack Obama to Cardi B to Bernie Madoff are looking at a year of either health issues and/or death.

Happy 2019!