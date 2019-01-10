The Stylist Embracing Messy Hair

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Hairstylists now can get famous for doing the same style over and over again, but Dylan Chavles is no one-trick pony. If you favor a choppy, experimental mullet over Bachelor contestant waves, she’s the hairstylist to know (she works at Benjamin salon in Los Angeles). The common thread — if there is one — is that the cuts don’t look too “fresh out of the salon” even if they are. Just look at the hair she did for Vaquera’s spring/summer 2019 show, inspired by high schoolers. Chavles is a risk-taker, and maybe with her help you could be too. We spoke with her about Labor Day, “Hello Stranger,” and jeans.

Favorite holiday?

Labor Day

If you could spend three months anywhere, where would it be and why? Japan, because I would feel really isolated and overstimulated.

What superpower would you have and why?

To speak, read, and understand every language in the world because it would be cool to talk to anyone in their mother tongue.

What’s the best album ever made?

Brian Eno’s Here Come the Warm Jets.

Go-to karaoke song?

“Hello Stranger” by Barbara Lewis even though I can’t sing.

Who do you think is cool?

Angela Davis.

What fictional character would you love to hang out with?

Spike Spiegel.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

Probably a food magazine.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to? Deep-sea fish.

Jeans or sweats?

Jeans!

What was the last website you looked at?

Resy for an N/Naka reservation.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

Prada.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Two fried eggs on a piece of toast.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Fish, rice, and eggs.

If you were a color, what would it be?

Cadmium Red.

Production Credits Photography by Shaniqwa Jarvis

Produced by Liane Radel

Styled by Diana Tsui

Hair by Kristen Shaw at Art-Dept

Makeup by Nicole Chew at Art-Dept

Photographed at Edge Studios LA

Dylan wears a Bottega Veneta suit.