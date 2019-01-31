The L.A. Store Owner Who Wants to Hang Out With Gandalf

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Geraldine Chung finds the clothes you lust over, covet, and desire. Literally, that’s the meaning of her store’s name, LCD. Chung worked as a music exec and in the tech industry before she launched an online shop. It quickly became a cool-kid destination, which led to two brick-and-mortar stores in Los Angeles. Chung has a knack for finding emerging or independent designers that people love to wear — brands like Rachel Comey and Sandy Liang. We spoke with her about Stanford, Thanksgiving, and Gandalf.

Favorite holiday?

Thanksgiving, minus the historical and cultural issues around its creation. I grew up super-close with my cousins and it’s the one time of year that my entire extended family gets together to hang out, swim, catch up, and gorge on an insane plethora of Western and Chinese food together.

If you could spend three months anywhere, where would it be and why? New York. You get so jaded to it living there, but I miss the spontaneity, walkability, incredible breadth of cultural offerings, and the magical serendipity that happens nowhere else in the world.

What superpower would you have and why?

I have really visceral dreams about flying and it’s always incredibly exhilarating and quite a letdown when I wake up.

What’s the best album ever made?

Brown Sugar by D’Angelo.

Go-to karaoke song?

“Let’s Stay Together” by Al Green.

Who do you think is cool?

My 13-year-old niece, Veran, is the coolest person I know. She wears only black, plays competitive volleyball, could be a signed recording artist any day now, is absolutely hilarious, and loves her grandmother.

What fictional character would you love to hang out with?

Gandalf — he smokes, he drinks, he does magic, and battles fiery dragons from the depths of hell, what’s not to love?

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

Not to sound like a kiss ass, but New York Magazine is the only magazine I read front to back every issue. But I suppose I aspire to be T Magazine.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?I’m not sure I would really want to know what animals have to say to us.

Jeans or sweats?

Sweats sweats sweats sweats and then more sweats.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

I have an undergraduate degree from Stanford and a master’s from NYU.

What was the last website you looked at?

www.shoplcd.co — I’m always checking over the site to make sure the products look good, the inventory looks accurate, and the site is easy to navigate and shop!

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

I’m very close to wearing vintage tees from Procell pretty much every single day as it is, but if it had to be one designer for the rest of my life it would probably be my friend Holly Jovenall’s line, BILLY Los Angeles. She spent years developing her fabrics and fits on her collection and they are so incredibly designed for both fit and comfort.

What do you eat for breakfast?

Coffee and a Greek yogurt with granola and blueberries, followed by Chinese herbal medicine that’s supposed to help me with my allergies.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Chicken Gai Pad Krapow (spicy Thai chicken and basil), Lu Rou Fan (Taiwanese braised-pork rice bowl), and uni nigiri.

If you were a color, what would it be?

Definitely hot pink.

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Geraldine wears an Off White coat, 69 dress, and model’s own shoes.