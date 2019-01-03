The Neo-Soul Singer Who Produces Her Own Albums

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Nia Andrews is a true a polymath: a visual artist, a performing artist, an actor, a writer, and a creative director. She has helped directors develop content and has sung backup for the likes of Lauryn Hill and Mary J. Blige. “For a long time, if you turned on the TV and saw a music video, chances are the concept was conceived by me,” she says. But recently, Andrews has become known as a singer in her own right, releasing two EPs of entrancing neo-soul (naturally, she arranged and produced the albums herself). We spoke with her about omniscience, New Year’s, and high-waist jeans.

What’s your most-used emoji?

I have three: The brown prayer hands, the upside-down smiley face, and the shrug lady.

What’s your favorite holiday?

New Year’s Day. I love the collective energy — a welcomed reset after the horror of the holidays.

If you could spend three months anywhere, where would it be and why?

Lisbon because I’ve got homies there, Portuguese sounds pretty, and Africa is close enough to bounce to real quick.

What superpower would you have and why?

Hmm. Some degree of omniscience because 1) solutions, we need ‘em, 2) knowing how to heal with precision would be cool, and, 3) I’m a bottomless well of curiosity who constantly hungers to know more stuff.

What’s the best album ever made?

Lawd. Today I’ll go with Minnie Riperton, Come to My Garden.

What’s your go-to karaoke song?

“Real Love” by Mary J. Blige, complete with the dance moves. It’s only right.

Who do you think is cool?

Easy: my son. Coolest person I’ve ever met.

What fictional character would you love to hang out with?

Daria and Jane.

If you could be a magazine, what magazine would you be?

Flavor magazine, but only if Khadijah [James] is editor.

If you could speak to animals, which animals would you want to talk to?

Owls. They got the medicine.

Jeans or sweats?

Jeans. High-waist please.

What’s something your social-media followers don’t know about you?

So many things.

What was the last website you looked at?

Vox.

If you could be outfitted by one designer for the rest of your life, who would it be?

Oof. I stay in vintage, so that’s a hard one.

What do you eat for breakfast?

A protein and something green.

If you could only eat three things for the rest of your life, what would they be?

Rice and beans! Guac! Cake! What about a drink? Let’s wash that down with a daily Chai.

If you were a color, what would it be?

Let me be a prism and I will live.

Photo: Shaniqwa Jarvis

Nia wears a Prada turtleneck and skirt, Fendi boots, and Tiffany & Co. earrings.