Who Says a Chanel Bag Can’t Save Your Life?

Finer Things A photo series with a playful approach to our fashion fixations. Photo: Yudi Ela

They say one should dress for the life one wants, not the life one has, so please join me in planning the wardrobe for my dream vacation to the French Riviera. Of course, water safety is paramount, which is why I will be bringing this adorable life-preserver bag from Chanel’s 2019 resort show. Made of lambskin and gold-toned metal, it will buoy your mood even if it doesn’t actually float. For a luxuriously casual beachside look, I’ll pair it with a pink striped T-shirt from the same collection.

$4,500 at Chanel Small Round Bag $4,500 at Chanel Buy

$1,050 at Chanel Pink T-Shirt $1,050 at Chanel Buy