8 Other Ways to Use Timothée Chalamet’s Harness

Timothee Chalamet at the 2019 Golden Globes. Photo: VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images

Timothée Chalamet decided to try something different and exciting for the 2019 Golden Globes. He opted out of wearing the traditional tux — no ties or bows for him. Instead Hollywood’s little heartthrob wore a sparkling black harness over a priestly black collar. (Louis Vuitton called it an “embroidered bib,” but the bib is harnessing Timo’s body.) It was a bold and highly appreciated choice.

Whether it’s a bib or a harness, it certainly looks like it could be repurposed for more exciting circumstances than a red carpet. Here are some suggestions for alternate uses for this intriguing garment, beyond the Golden Globes red carpet:

• The show-stealing accessory you wear when you win the 2022 Winter Olympics after you land three perfect triple axels in your routine.

• The safety harness for skydiving onto the stage like P!nk does every year at the VMAs.

• A very fashionable way to maintain perfect posture.

• As a mascot for an Upper East Side dog store.

• A very chic beginning to a very secure babybjörn.

• A child leash for a very unruly, but fabulous, toddler.

• To attach your parachute as you are fleeing the scene from a multi-million-dollar jewel heist.

• For sex.