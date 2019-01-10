Trump on Bezos Divorce: ‘Going to Be a Beauty’

Tryno talks to the press on the South Lawn of the White House before heading to the border on January 10, 2019. Photo: Bloomberg/Bloomberg via Getty Images

On Wednesday, a very rich man, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, and a very rich woman, novelist MacKenzie Bezos, announced they are getting a divorce. The couple’s split comes after 25 years of marriage, and according to their statement the two plan to remain “cherished friends.” Because a cherished friend would never let you eat an entire can of Pillsbury biscuits every day, a habit of Jeff Bezos’s before he got married and got some sense talked into him.

Following the announcement, the National Enquirer published a story claiming Bezos was “caught cheating on his wife of 25 years with the spouse of a Hollywood mogul.” That story also included a number of alleged text exchanges between Bezos and former TV host Lauren Sanchez, “I want to smell you, I want to breathe you in. I want to hold you tight.… I want to kiss your lips…. I love you. I am in love with you.” Bezos says the relationship with Sanchez did not begin until after he and his wife had already separated.

Anyway, now that you’re all caught up on the Bezos divorce saga, here’s a clip of our very normal president saying a very normal thing when asked to comment on the split. “”I wish him luck,” Trump told reporters Thursday. “It’s going to be a beauty.”

Trump on Jeff Bezos' divorce: "I wish him luck, I wish him luck. It's going to be a beauty." pic.twitter.com/M81dR1kbgl — Bob Bryan (@RobertBryan4) January 10, 2019

Very normal.