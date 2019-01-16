A Night at the Theater With Trump’s Accusers

Photo: Jenny Anderson

As soon as it became a reality that Donald Trump would run for president, I couldn’t stop thinking about one person: Natasha Stoynoff.

Stoynoff was my mentor when I worked at People magazine, about ten years ago. She was the brilliant, hilarious, confident, and warm writer who got all the good assignments because Larry Hackett, the editor-in-chief at the time, knew she was the best. Naturally, I worshipped her; so I was thrilled when after a year of working together we finally went out for drinks. There were so many things I wanted to ask her.

Huddled at some midtown bar, I first wanted all the gossip. Who was the nicest celebrity she ever interviewed? Who were the secret druggies? She humored me and my adoration grew by the second. But the mood shifted when I asked something like, “Who’s the biggest scumbag you ever interviewed?” and she hesitantly told me that on a work trip to Mar-a-Lago, Donald Trump had forced himself on her. The details were disgusting. I felt terrible that she had to relive it that night, and the story has haunted me ever since.

Years later, Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was a reality, and as his popularity grew, I wondered if Natasha would come out with her story. Neither of us was working full-time at People anymore, and we never had drinks again (though we tried!). After the Access Hollywood tapes came out, I really wanted to reach out to her, but it felt insensitive, even salacious. And then a few days later, I read her heart-stopping essay on People.com and heard her name on CNN; she’d come forward to tell her story. She became a national hero — along with the 21 other brave women who have come forward with stories of sexual harassment and assault.

Last night, after years of relentless attacks, insults, even death threats from his supporters, Natasha and six other women who have come forward to publicly accuse Donald Trump of sexual harassment took their stories to the stage for one night only. In an eight-act play created by theater-makers Kate Pines (daughter of Tony Schwartz, who famously told The New Yorker that he had deep remorse over ghostwriting Trump’s book The Art of the Deal) and Sharyn Rothstein, professional actors performed the women’s individual experiences at New York’s Joe’s Pub. Pines and Rothstein contacted the Trump accusers and matched them with professional playwrights and actors (over 70 women worked on the event), and they all turned their collective pain into a play called The Pussy Grabber Plays — a title inspired by that vulgar Billy Bush interview. All proceeds went to the New York Women’s Foundation Fund for the Me Too Movement and Allies.

A few hours before showtime, I joined Natasha, Karena Virginia, Tasha Dixon, and Rachel Crooks — some of the women whose stories were told alongside those of Jill Harth, Samantha Holvey, and Jessica Leeds — for preshow drinks at the bar above Joe’s Pub. This was the first time many of the women depicted in the play met each other. Here were the women who were groped and stalked and degraded, whom we watched on the news in awe during the campaign, connecting in real life.

I was allowed to join them because of my connection to Natasha, but as I talked with these intelligent, poised women whose strength I admired, I realized they were extremely anxious about what they said in front of me, a reporter. They’d told their stories, and some of them would have them interpreted that night for an audience, but as many of them explained to me, after the promise of anonymity, they still live with fear. “I had death threats arrive in my actual mailbox, at my actual house,” one woman told me. Another said she’d been “sent a photo of my face slashed open.”

So I just listened as they compared horror stories. A few of the women have been repeatedly called “transvestites” online, and it made at least one of them deeply insecure about her looks. They each lost friends. One is frequently trashed-talked in her local newspaper. Someone was conned into an interview for her “fans,” but really, it was with trolls — in Russia.

When I asked what it felt like to be national heroes, pioneers of the #MeToo movement, many of them said the experience has not felt entirely victorious yet. That night, as they all came together, was certainly a high point. There were tight hugs. Everyone appeared to feel — momentarily — less alone, less (and I don’t use this word lightly) terrorized. That aside, most of the women still appeared to be in survival mode; noting that it’s too soon to understand the greater meaning of their courage.

The play itself was terrific. Each of its eight acts honored a victim and her story (one act actually honored the victims who haven’t yet spoken). Some were disturbing, some were hilarious, most were both. Actress Caitlin Fitzgerald played a hilarious and tragic beauty queen, Miss Texas, who couldn’t, or wouldn’t, face the truth about Trump’s Miss USA pageant. I sat at a table with one of Trump’s accusers who wept uncontrollably when her story was told through a musical performance as powerful as “Seasons of Love” in Rent.

Natasha’s story was the last one. Called “The Interview,” it broke down the Mar-a-Lago nightmare through song. It was 2005. She was there to profile Donald and Melania’s first year of marriage. When Melania left for a wardrobe change, Trump forced himself on Natasha. He shoved his tongue down her throat. He commanded that they would have an affair. Then Melania, hugely pregnant, returned and he went back to being a doting husband. The next day Trump waited for Natasha at her spa appointment (he was NOT invited, obviously). Had she not been running very late, and had he not left for a meeting, she believes she would have been trapped, naked, in a massage room with him. This was all explained through laughter and tears in the musical piece that Natasha co-wrote and Broadway actress Lora Lee Gayer performed. It went something like this, “Fuck you! Fuck you! Fuck you!”

I was overwhelmingly proud of my friend, my hero, and all the heros in that room. As all the women got onstage to take a final bow, I hoped they took in what it feels like to be only loved and respected and believed and supported, and that — for the first time since coming forward with their stories — all they could hear was wild applause.