Victoria Beckham’s Newest Collab Is Very Sporty Spice

Photo: Mario Sorrenti for Reebok

Before Victoria Beckham was a designer and turtleneck aficionado, she was just a girl with a dream in an über famous girl band that would outshine all other girl bands forever. And in that girl band she was known as “Posh Spice.” It’s a fitting name for a high-end designer who is also an Officer of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire. But for her latest collaboration, she’s trying on a different spicy hat — sporty. Beckham has partnered with Reebok on a spring 2019 collection that includes burnt orange joggers, silver foil jackets, and workout basics like leggings and tank tops.

“I wanted a collection that works with a busy schedule like mine,” Beckham said in a release. “I have personally wear tested each performance piece during workouts.”

Well that’s an endorsement. The campaign, styled by Alastair McKimm, is so sleek and sophisticated that you almost forget the models are wearing workout clothes. Some of the clothes are unisex and meant to be slightly oversize, in an on-trend grungy way. It’s all available now, from $80 for a tank top or bra, to $300 for a pair of sock shoes.

