F i r s t L o o k

In February, homewares company Industry West — it has furnished Google and Airbnb offices — will open its first shoppable showroom in New York with 25 different brands (14 Crosby St.).

Illustration: Jason Lee/Courtesy of the vendors

1. Café: A bar that will offer espresso and coffee, plus evening pop-ups with mixologists like Van Brunt Stillhouse and Camp Craft Cocktails, which will create specialty beverages.

2. Décor: Hard-to-find accessories, like hand-stitched leather watering cans from Spanish manufacturer Sol&Luna ($85) and an iridescent crystal ashtray by Fundamental.Berlin ($65).

3. Cane collection: A section set up like a living space showcasing Industry West’s in-house furniture brand, Cane, with products like a solid-ash sofa inlaid with (of course) woven cane ($4,200).

4. Hartô: Selections designed with the affordable French furniture company, including a wooden secretary desk ($950) and a fabric armchair with solid-oak legs ($1,100).

5. Chair wall: A floor-to-ceiling shelving unit will showcase some 16 chairs, like a bright-blue stackable steel chair ($165) and a minimalist caramel leather side chair with a matte black frame ($655).