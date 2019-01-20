First Look
In February, homewares company Industry West — it has furnished Google and Airbnb offices — will open its first shoppable showroom in New York with 25 different brands (14 Crosby St.).
1. Café: A bar that will offer espresso and coffee, plus evening pop-ups with mixologists like Van Brunt Stillhouse and Camp Craft Cocktails, which will create specialty beverages.
2. Décor: Hard-to-find accessories, like hand-stitched leather watering cans from Spanish manufacturer Sol&Luna ($85) and an iridescent crystal ashtray by Fundamental.Berlin ($65).
3. Cane collection: A section set up like a living space showcasing Industry West’s in-house furniture brand, Cane, with products like a solid-ash sofa inlaid with (of course) woven cane ($4,200).
4. Hartô: Selections designed with the affordable French furniture company, including a wooden secretary desk ($950) and a fabric armchair with solid-oak legs ($1,100).
5. Chair wall: A floor-to-ceiling shelving unit will showcase some 16 chairs, like a bright-blue stackable steel chair ($165) and a minimalist caramel leather side chair with a matte black frame ($655).
2x2: Kondo Crates
Joy-sparking storage bins.
Pricier
Wooden: Green Tea Box, $165 at shop.nalatanalata.com.
Colorful: The Box, $95 at finnishdesignshop.com.
Cheaper
Wooden: Zebra large storage box, $20 at cb2.com.
Colorful: HAY Box Box, $55 at store.wallpaper.com.
Urban Export
This spring, Kevin Huang will bring his L.A.-based Japanese beauty store, Shibuyala, to the East Village, with over 6,000 products (37 St. Marks Pl.).
“Our New York store is going to be very similar to our three Los Angeles stores — about 2,000 square feet of space, jam-packed with Japanese products. And when I say jam-packed, I mean it: skin care, like masks from ReFa and LuLuLun; Japanese snacks, like Esthe Pro Labo tea, and also drugstore items, like shampoo by Moist Diane. When you walk in, all the salespeople are going to do a welcome greeting — Irasshaimase! — that’s traditional in Japan. When people enter, I think they’ll feel … I don’t want to say overwhelmed, but I think they’ll have a whoa moment.”
Ask a Shop Clerk
In early February, Amy Holdener will open Citiva, Brooklyn’s first marijuana dispensary (202 Flatbush Ave., Prospect Heights).
So it’s a shop too?
Yes! We’ll have batteries for vapes and T-shirts. For people with medical-marijuana cards, we have vaporizers (from $70), tinctures (from $49), and capsules (from $35). And our pharmacists are very hip: They literally wear aprons, tweed vests, and slacks. And wing-tip shoes.
Three in One
On February 8, ahead of the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, the canine-devoted Museum of the Dog will open in midtown (101 Park Ave.).
Shop
Plush cashmere dogs ($225); Kent Stetson clutches printed with images of different breeds, including dachshunds, French bulldogs, and Westies ($208); John Derian pug paperweights ($60).
Look
Hundreds of paintings, prints, and sculptures depicting dogs throughout the ages, like Ejnar Vindfeldt’s Dachshund Mother and Pups, Arthur Wardle’s Terriers and Butterflies, and Richard Fath’s Running Greyhounds.
Read
A 4,200-book library dedicated to all things canine, including The Illustrated Book of the Dog, John Caius’s De Canibus Britannicis, and a book on famous Hollywood pups.
Top Five
Christine Costello has opened Feels NYC, a vintage–slash–vinyl–slash–home-goods shop, in Ridgewood (59-17 71st Ave.).
“This piece by ceramist Courtney Krings ($64) is — well, I guess a vase because it has an opening — but it’s really just an object that looks like the bottom half of a chicken’s body.”
“We have Alice Coltrane’s Universal Consciousness on vinyl ($27). Her music is ecstatic. And the cover is great: It’s just awesome Alice Coltrane, looking beautiful.”
“Mike Zimmerman makes album covers — he did the most recent Kurt Vile album — but he’s also an artist. This piece, called Vape Scape ($300), is abstract and done with acrylic on wood.”
“My favorite vintage tee right now is a 1971 “Peanuts” T-shirt ($68). It has Snoopy on the front in his Joe Cool persona. And the quality is great: faded but intact.”
“We have a lot of art books — by Philip Glass, Yoko Ono, Susan Orlean. I particularly love A Designer’s Universe, by the designer Alexander Girard ($85). It’s so joyful to look at.”
