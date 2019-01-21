Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of January 21

Toni Morrison, an Aquarius. Photo-Illustration: by Preeti Kinha; Photos Getty

The sun has entered Aquarius, the sign of bright and forward-looking rebellion. On Thursday, Mercury will enter Aquarius, too, and you might feel your thoughts loosen, becoming inventive and new. Early on Monday morning morning, there was a lunar eclipse in Leo, and you’re probably still feeling its effects: an abundance of courage coursing through you, a bright spark of power lighting you up, an unexpected answer to a question you forgot you asked. What has this moonlight illuminated, and what has it changed?

Aries

It’s possible this week, even if only briefly, to transcend the ordinary. Even as you’re engaged in the day-to-day work of survival, and even as you’re attuned to the day-to-day beauty of life in this bright spinning world, it’s possible to lift up your head and see something beyond all this. There’s nothing wrong with living on solid ground, and there’s even something magic about living in a human body that knows how to feel, but this is a week for dreaming wild and life-giving dreams, even while you keep living here on earth.

Taurus

If you’re struck this week by the feeling that you—your work, your gifts, your ideas, yourself—aren’t enough, what will you do to combat that? If you’re crushed this week by the feeling that your own human life is impossibly, unbearably small, how will you keep living it anyway? It’s possible, this week, to call confidence back into your body. It’s possible to sing magic back into your brain and your bones. And even if you’re not entirely successful, even if you can’t quite force yourself to believe, it’s okay, because the world needs you—your work, your gifts, your ideas, yourself—anyway.

Gemini

Some things in this world aren’t even worth a second thought, and others are worth sitting with, working through, holding tight. Sometimes things happen that just aren’t your fault, and sometimes things happen that are, and it can be hard to tell the difference right away. But nobody gets to live a perfect, clean life, and this is a week for avoiding shame. Shame won’t help you or fix you or save you. If you’re looking for magic, if you’re looking for change, don’t look in the past, but in the space up ahead.

Cancer

Your mind might surprise you with the weird and brilliant leaps it makes this week, with the shimmering dreamy images it keeps conjuring up. It would be easy to convince yourself that this kind of thinking is useless, random and unearned. It would be easy to convince yourself that your ideas can’t be trusted unless you can understand exactly where each one of them comes from. This week, though, you’re allowed to follow your thoughts even when they’re loose, even when they look as insubstantial as color and light.

Leo

It’s not always easy to balance the excitement inside yourself with the excitement unfolding in the world around you. It’s not always easy to tell the difference between a drama that’s been brewed in your own heart, and one that has traveled from somewhere else—another room, another house, another city—to find you. Don’t forget, this week, that you’re allowed to love movement and change, that you don’t have to wait for the world to come find you. Don’t forget how much sunlight and energy lives in your own words.

Virgo

This is a week for identifying what’s no longer working for you. It might something tangible—a job, a friendship, a city—but it might be something vaguer and harder to see. Maybe you’ve grown beyond the ideas you used to base your whole life on. Maybe your old ways of moving or knowing or seeing are no longer enough. Even the things that have felt most immutable might be susceptible to change this week. This might feel like a vulnerability at first, but wait a bit and you can feel something opening inside you, strong as steel and strange as the sea.

Libra

You might feel the quiet bitterness of being underestimated this week. You might feel people’s gazes sliding off you like they can’t even see how bright you are, how complicated, how wise. It can feel like everyone’s stubbornly, nonsensically determined on seeing you incorrectly and incompletely. This week, give yourself permission to correct them gently, and then give yourself permission to become a little sharp about it, too. And if people continue not to see you, it’s okay to make plans that don’t rely on them. It’s okay to sidestep their misunderstandings entirely.

Scorpio

It can feel useless, to the point of silliness, to believe in anything you can’t prove and can’t see, but this week might ask you to do just that. Some things are easier said than done, but that doesn’t mean the saying is useless. Some things can’t be done until first they’ve been said. Sometimes ideas can’t become solid until they’ve been spoken out loud, over and over again. Words aren’t everything, but if you follow them long enough, they might lead you to a place of new, miraculous action.

Sagittarius

This week, you can watch the sky change colors above your head, blue and pink and black, and you can watch the moon slowly change shape, and you can give yourself permission to keep changing, too. You aren’t required to disavow every past version of yourself, the ones that were small or embarrassing or just very, very young. You can love these selves, too, and this love doesn’t mean that you’ll be stuck in the past forever, or that you’re relinquishing all critical self-awareness. Instead, it’s this love that can give you the wisdom and strength to keep growing, even now.

Capricorn

You might feel some stinging frustration with the people who keep letting you down, who can’t do what they promise, who love you but won’t give you what you need. This week, try to stop driving yourself wild with the desire for people to be other than who they are. You don’t have to keep grinding your teeth with irritation; you don’t have to keep spending rumpled sleepless nights wishing someone else would change. Right now, you carry everything you need in your own body. Right now, nobody else can stand between you and your own quiet brilliance.

Aquarius

It might feel like you’re moving faster than the world around you this week, like you’re vibrating at a higher, stranger pitch. It might feel like you’ve vaulted up onto a whole different plane, where your thinking is clear as a blue winter sky, where your ideas ring out like song. It can feel, sometimes, like you’re too weird, too bright, too much, but of course that isn’t true. If you start feeling lonely, remember that other people hold vast, electric worlds inside them, too. Remember you’re not the only one still searching.

Pisces

This is a week for paying attention to the questions and doubts and insecurities that seem simple at first —inconsequential, shallow and beneath you. Your friends might tell you, and you might try convincing yourself, that it’s better to direct your attention to bigger issues, something more worthy, something more deep. But this week, what seems at first to be shallow and slight might be important after all. What seems at first to lie on the surface might be marking a space where treasure is buried underground. Don’t be ashamed for feeling drawn where you’re drawn. Follow the trail, and see what it shows you.

