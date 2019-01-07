Madame Clairevoyant: Horoscopes for the Week of January 7

Dolly Parton, a Capricorn. Photo: Photo Illustration by Preeti Kinha/ Photos: Getty

On Monday morning, Venus leaves intense and probing Scorpio and enters bright and generous Sagittarius. With Venus in Sagittarius, there’s pleasure in straightforwardness, in telling the truth, in loving generously. Here, your feelings don’t need to be ruthless to feel real. Here, your love doesn’t need to stay focused and dense, but can expand, opening up all around you.

Aries

If you feel that you’ve built up some momentum over the past weeks and months, this is a week for leaning into it, for letting it carry you, for continuing to build. And if it doesn’t feel like you have any energy banked, if you feel like you’re stuck in place, this can be a week for building your momentum back up again, slowly at first and then faster. You don’t have to expect yourself to jump from stillness into the bright blazing movement you desire. Just trust that any effort you make now will make future efforts easier.

Taurus

It can seem unnecessary or unpleasant or unfair to be asked to think about what you can give to the world, since the world already seems so intent on taking so much from you—your time, your energy, the best parts of your soul. But giving—actively, openly, with a full and generous heart—is something different altogether, and this is a week for thinking about what you’re willing and able to give. This can pull you out of your sorrow, out of your doubt, out of a loneliness that seemed for so long to be endless.

Gemini

Right now, you’re moving through the long, strange middle of the story. This is the part when you’ve solved some of the mysteries but still don’t know what it all means, or where it’s all going to lead. Though some spaces have become illuminated, some are still dark – but this doesn’t mean you’re doing anything wrong. How could you know everything when it hasn’t all even been written yet? How could you correctly predict how it’s all going to end, when it hasn’t yet been decided? Think how lucky you are to live in this space where nothing is inevitable.

Cancer

Maybe you already know that you’re wise and you’re good, and maybe you already know that your mind is sharp and clear, but even so, you tend to underestimate yourself and your powers. You tend to undervalue how much presence and power you’ve been building. This week, make it a point not to expect too little of yourself. This week, make it a point not to hold back for fear that you’re not enough. You’re more than you think you are, and you’re more than enough, and there’s nothing stopping you from doing the work you dream about doing.

Leo

The world is a less different place for you today than it was a year ago, maybe even a month ago, and this is a week for taking a moment to sit with everything you’ve learned. Every time the world changes around you, something in yourself changes too, and this is a week for making sense of the ways your own inner landscape has shifted over time. This week, you can forgive yourself if you haven’t always have been right or perfect or wise. Right now, you’re still able to recognize the world’s hard edges, and you can choose how you’ll let them shape you.

Virgo

This is a week for rejecting isolation—it’s a week for cultivating community, for building your team, for drawing your people close to you. This doesn’t mean you have to tell others how they must live, or what kind of person they need to be. Even now, other people will always surprise you with inner lives broader and weirder than what you can see. Let people surprise you this week. When your expectations for them become too narrow, let them exceed and escape your expectations. People might show up for you this week, in ways you never predicted.

Libra

Remind yourself this week that you’ve earned the right to be weird, if you want to be. You’ve earned the right to take risks, to speak your ideas out loud, to make moves that might not exactly pan out. You’ve earned the right, in other words, to be a person who’s striving but doesn’t have all the answers, and you don’t have to do it in secret. There’s nothing shameful about your tumbling, yearning thoughts, and you don’t have to hold them in some locked and private place. You can exercise your right to be a person with desires as messy as anybody else’s.

Scorpio

This is a week for being a little gentler with yourself than you have been. This is a week for loosening your grip on your own heart. It doesn’t mean you have to let down every wall and defense, and it doesn’t mean you have to let your mind go hazy and unfocused, just that you should try, when you can, to be generous with yourself. Try to let your feelings change, if they’re ready to change. Try to let them expand. It’s possible to feel sweetness that can’t be explained, that leads nowhere but right here.

Sagittarius

A routine is not a trap, and a plan is not a cage, and this is a week to remind yourself of that. Don’t think of schedules as weapons for impeding your best blazing motion and curiosity. This is a week for getting serious about using the time you have – which is broad and ample, but not infinite. Specificity and structure won’t kill you, won’t bind you, won’t make you suddenly boring. Sometimes, routines can bring you back to yourself. Sometimes, limits can give your ideas heft and shape.

Capricorn

Sometimes, this time of year, it can feel like there’s no movement at all: The ground is frozen and the sky is blank and the birds stay mostly quiet. But even here there are opportunities for magic, and for steady growth. This week, you have the chance to quietly free yourself from the wrong and bad lessons you’ve been taught over time. You have the chance to clear your heart of the lies you’ve been told and the ones you’ve internalized. Here, while nobody is looking, you can set your own rules for your life.

Aquarius

This is a week for nurturing your confidence, your sense that you know what you’re doing and that your instincts are solid. It’s easy enough to feel confident when you’re thinking broadly about the faraway future or a metaphorical “tomorrow,” but it becomes harder, sometimes, to feel conviction in your thinking about the literal moment right after this one, the day after today. This week, try to trust your on-the-ground, earthly desires as much as you trust your big dreams. Your body and skin hold wisdom, too, and you’re allowed to trust what they tell you.

Pisces

Sometimes, you can say goodbye without hesitation and without looking back, but often it’s a more complicated feeling, a mess of tangled love and desire. This week, as you keep moving steadily forward, think about what you’re ready to leave behind, what you’re willing to leave behind, and what you need to finally leave behind. This doesn’t mean it has to be a week of drama or anger or heartache. Leaving can be joyful, it can be kind, it can be a way to keep yourself whole. Beginnings so often look like endings at first.

Get Madame Clairevoyant every week. Email By submitting your email, you agree to our Terms and Privacy Notice and to receive email correspondence from us.

Read last week’s horoscope here. Next week’s will be here.