Everything That’s Happened Since Surviving R. Kelly Came Out

Photo: Mike Pont/Getty Images

Allegations of sexual assault and abuse have surrounded R. Kelly for years, but his career has continued to thrive; he remains one of the most successful R&B artists in history. Recently, though, the new Lifetime documentary Surviving R. Kelly has brought renewed interest and attention onto claims that Kelly has abused women and girls and is holding some of them against their will, leaving many wondering whether this will finally be enough to end his career.

Since the six-part docuseries began airing last week, investigations have been opened against the singer in Georgia, artists have apologized for working with him, and more survivors have come forward with accusations. Here’s a timeline of everything that’s happened since the documentary started airing on January 3.

January 4: R. Kelly’s music sees an increase in Spotify streams.

A Spotify representative confirmed to The Blast that R. Kelly’s music saw a 16 percent jump in streams since part one of Surviving R. Kelly aired.

Last May, Spotify removed Kelly’s music from all official playlists and recommendations, only to backtrack after criticism that the company was regulating only some artists and not others.

January 7: Facebook removes a group dedicated to discrediting R. Kelly’s accusers.

The page, which was called “Surviving Lies,” attempted to discredit the singer’s accusers as well as expose their personal information. According to TMZ, the page was created by Kelly’s own camp.

January 8: A criminal investigation opens against R. Kelly in Georgia.

The investigation was reportedly opened because of the interviews in Surviving R. Kelly. According to TMZ sources, the Fulton County District Attorney’s Office has reached out to women who dated R. Kelly and shared their stories on the show, with claims ranging from sexual harassment to sexual abuse.

January 9: More survivors come forward.

The Chicago Sun-Times reported on Wednesday evening that two women in Chicago have contacted the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office on Wednesday afternoon with claims of inappropriate conduct against R. Kelly.

The reports come after Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx made a public plea for survivors to come forward to aid in investigations.

According to the Sun-Times, neither woman lives in Chicago, but both said they experienced inappropriate conduct by Kelly while in the city — one in her grandmother’s home on the South Side in the mid-1980s, and the other at Kelly’s warehouse and studio space in the city in 2002.

Tandra Simonton, a spokeswoman for the state’s attorney’s office, confirmed that the office is in the process of reviewing calls related to Kelly. Foxx said on Tuesday that her office has been in touch with two Chicago-area families who have lost touch with relatives — both women over 18 — who the families claim were coerced by Kelly into staying with him.

January 9: Lady Gaga apologizes for working with him.

On Wednesday night, Lady Gaga issued a statement in support of R. Kelly’s survivors, apologizing for collaborating with him in the past on the 2013 single, “Do What U Want (With My Body),” and announcing that she would be working to remove the single from all streaming platforms.

“I stand behind these women 1000%, believe them, know they are suffering and in pain, and feel strongly that their voices should be heard and taken seriously,” she said.

Her statement came days after Chance the Rapper issued a statement apologizing to survivors for working with Kelly. “[T]he truth is any of us who ever ignored the R. Kelly stories, or ever believed he was being setup/attacked by the system (as black men often are) were doing so at the detriment of black women and girls,” he wrote. “I apologize to all of his survivors for working with him and for taking this long to speak out.”

January 9: Protesters gathered for #MuteRKelly protests; meanwhile, R. Kelly appears at a club in Chicago.

That same night, protesters gathered for a #MuteRKelly protest outside of his studio in Chicago, calling for a boycott of Kelly’s music as well as a prosecution of sexual assault.

“We support the victims and we just want him to have his day in court,” demonstrator Paris Robinson told ABC7 Chicago. “We demand he be brought to justice.”

As protesters stood outside his studio, R. Kelly was spotted at a club in Chicago. CNN reports that video surfaced of a man who appears to be Kelly, singing “Bump and Grind.”

In the video, he can be heard telling the cheering crowd that it’s his birthday, and “I don’t give a fuck what’s going on tonight.”

Kelly’s lawyer, Brian Nix, has threatened to sue Lifetime over the documentary, though no lawsuit has officially been filed as of yet.

