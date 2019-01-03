Unpacking the Current Vanderpump Rules Twitter Drama

Photo: Getty Images, Twitter

One of the many great things about Vanderpump Rules is that if you follow the cast on social media, the show never really stops. On Instagram you can watch Stassi travel with Beau, you can watch Jax market whatever this is, you can watch all of them get drunk together regularly. And now, on Twitter, you can watch James Kennedy fight with Jax and Brittany.

But what are they fighting about right now? Let’s see.

What are they fighting about?

Okay, hmm. In current on-air Vanderpump Rules drama, everyone is mad at James for various reasons. He called Katie Maloney fat a few weeks after he rapped “remember when Jax fucked Faith” during his weekly DJ night at SUR, while Brittany Cartwright (Jax Taylor’s current fiancée) was working. Plus, he cheated on Raquel and Raquel won’t believe it, even though Lala really wants her to. In the most recent episode, Katie told Lisa Vanderpump that she would quit if Lisa didn’t fire James. So, Lisa fired James.

In current on-Twitter Vanderpump Rules drama, James Kennedy went on a now-deleted Twitter rant about a few of the co-stars he’s currently feuding with on the show: Katie, Jax, Brittany, and Lala. On January 2, he tweeted, “Katie Maloney is one disgusting human being. Basically making up stories about me to gain gain gain. That’s all she does — her marriage won’t last and trust me, neither will she after #PumpRules.”

Then, he tweeted about Jax’s and Lala’s recently deceased fathers. Brittany responded with a screenshot, luckily, so here is both the tweet and her response:

The disgust continues. @itsjameskennedy I pray YOU will find peace some day. pic.twitter.com/OywfbyoRgC — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) January 2, 2019

Sad human being, I told you he’s his own worst enemy. I feel bad for the little boy/child. He’s basically telling you all what kind of person he is. https://t.co/0B5aiR4fEt — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) January 2, 2019

(The “George” James is referring to is George Michael, family friend of the [James] Kennedys.) Then James responded to Brittany. Jax responded to James’s response with a screenshot, luckily, so here is both James’s tweet and Jax’s response:

And then what?

Like most celebrities who get into Twitter trouble, James deleted all of the offending tweets and briefly tried to claim he was hacked:

Jax also did not buy that:

Nope, we just found out that bravo made him remove it, he wasn’t hacked. https://t.co/ksAYxDtR9b — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) January 2, 2019

But then James apologized?

Yes, then James apologized, sort of.

Hey I’m sorry for what I said about Jax and Lala and I apologize deeply to them and anyone I offended. I hope you guys also stop provoking me, thank you and I wish everyone a happy new year. — James Kennedy (@itsjameskennedy) January 3, 2019

Heh. Jax did not accept.

Keep your fake ass apology homie, I know bravo made you do this we aren’t idiots, know your role in life and keep your mouth shut. You will always be on the bottom of the totem pole in life until you figure your shit out. You’re a sad miserable human being I feel bad for you. — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) January 3, 2019

Is something also happening with Raquel?

Hmm. Raquel mostly seems to tweet angrily about whatever thing is currently happening on the show, but in light of the current Twitter argument, her anger at Katie for getting James fired has a renewed energy:

But also, in retaliation for sticking up for James, Jax called her out on a dog-related lie:

You did not get out bid, we sat 10 feet from you when you attempted to bid on the puppy, you looked for money from James, he has none so he bolted and then Lisa saw it was you and told the auctioneer “no way” and gave to the next bidder. How can you lie when 300 people saw this. pic.twitter.com/tJvLFy5unN — Jax (@mrjaxtaylor) January 3, 2019

Damn … you do not want to lie about bidding on a dog when 300 people saw it.

And now what?

Jax and Brittany are headed to the Bahamas, which is a drama-free zone!!

We are heading to the Bahamas! Drama free zone!! lol Everyone have a great weekend 💝💝😘 — Brittany Cartwright (@BNCartwright) January 3, 2019

Thank you for your attention.