Texas police are searching for a gunman who shot into a car in the Houston area over the weekend, killing a 7-year-old girl.

The 7-year-old, Jazmine Barnes, had been in a car with her mother and three sisters when they were attacked in what police called a “random and senseless” shooting. Here’s what we know about the incident so far.

A man shot randomly into the car, killing Jazmine and injuring her mother.

Jazmine’s mother, LaPorsha Washington, told ABC13 that she and her daughters were on their way to get coffee on Sunday morning, and had just driven past a Walmart when another car pulled up, and someone began firing shots into her car.

“As I turned around and looked back at the street, I heard shots start firing and they came through my window, broke my glass, and hit me in my arm,” she said. “They sped off in front of us and the truck slowed down and continued to fire as he was in front of us.”

Washington told CNN that she threw her body over her eldest daughter in the front passenger seat and told her other three daughters to “get down,” but once the shooting was over, one of her other daughters discovered that 7-year-old Jazmine was dead.

“She said, ‘Momma, Jazmine’s not moving. She’s not talking,’” Washington told ABC13. “I turned around and my 7-year-old was shot in the head.”

Police haven’t ruled out the possibility of a racially motivated hate crime.

According to the New York Times, the gunman has been described as a bearded white man in his 40s, who was wearing a red, hooded sweatshirt and driving a red pickup truck at the time of the incident. Police told the Times that they’re still establishing a motive, and have not ruled out the possibility of a racially motivated hate crime.

“It’s our belief that it was totally unprovoked, whatever it was, and we’re leaving no stone unturned,” Sheriff Ed Gonzalez of Harris County told reporters. “We’re going to leave every motive out there as a possibility. There was nothing to indicate that the family did anything wrong in any way. They were simply just driving along the service road when this happened to them.”

A manhunt is underway for the suspect, though there are few leads so far.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help pay for any expenses they may need, and are asking anyone with information to come forward. Investigators have released a photo of the suspect’s four-door pickup truck, though the make and model are not yet known, and a $35,000 reward has been offered to find the gunman.

“I’m asking, from the bottom of my heart,” Jazmine’s father, Chris Cevilla, said at a news conference on Monday. “Whoever knows anything, please step up at this point in time and help me and my family get justice for my baby girl.”