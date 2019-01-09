What’s Going on With Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin’s Big Christian Wedding?

Welcome to You Know What I Heard, the Cut’s weekly celebrity gossip column about the peregrinations of the rich and famous. Photo: Getty Images

Justin Bieber, 24, and Hailey Baldwin, 22, have been legally married since they “secretly” tied the knot at a New York courthouse last September. At the time, the tabloids reported that wouldn’t consider the marriage official until they had a big religious ceremony with all of their family and friends. But then, Baldwin changed her Instagram handle to @haileybieber, the couple started referring to each other in public as “husband” and “wife,” and wedding-planning reports dwindled. Where is the millennial Pentecostal Christian wedding we were promised?

According to a report in People this morning, it’s coming. A source told the tabloid that Bieber and Baldwin are “still figuring it out,” but “they both feel like the sooner, the better.” Yeah, same! I want to see Scooter Braun, Alec Baldwin, and the entire Kardashian family jostle for attention in some enormous, tented backyard in Malibu ASAP. And I must know which of Bieber’s four favorite celebrity pastors will perform the ceremony.

People reports that the couple “initially eyed a January bash but will likely push to a later month.” Like … February? A Valentine’s Day wedding? Please, let this be God’s will.

In the meantime, Bieber and Baldwin have been house hunting in the Valley, for some reason. Yesterday, they looked at a $13 million property in Encino. It has a movie theater, a wine cellar, and two kitchen islands. (See photos here.) Casual reminder: Bieber and Baldwin did not opt for a prenup.

Photo: Allen Berezovsky/WireImage/Getty Images

Sunday’s Golden Globes were criminally boring, but the parties, at least, provided some interesting gossip. By scrolling through step-and-repeat photos I discovered that The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel’s Rachel Brosnahan is married to the guy who plays the “Pod Save America” character on Younger. (His name is Jason Ralph.) Who knew? They’re having a good year, I guess.

Also revealed: Emma Stone is back together with SNL segment producer Dave McCary. There were rumors last year that she had left him for Justin Theroux, but now it seems like that didn’t happen. (Or, if something like that did happen, McCary has forgiven and forgotten.) According to L.A. Times reporter Amy Kaufman, Stone, and McCary hung out at the Fox after-party in the Beverly Hilton with Taylor Swift and her British actor boyfriend Joe Alwyn. (Stone and Alwyn know each other from working on The Favourite together.)

Taylor Swift sighting: At 9pm, she was brought through a side entrance to the Fox party. Her security guards escorted her directly to a booth in the back, where she met her boyfriend, Joe Alwyn. She joined him and Emma Stone, who was flanked by her bf, "SNL" writer Dave McCary. — Amy Kaufman (@AmyKinLA) January 7, 2019

Per an Us Weekly source, “Emma and Dave were super touchy-feely and affectionate which seemed to make Taylor more comfortable doing the same with Joe.” Ooh la la.

The most interesting pairing to come out of the Globes parties? Kate Beckinsale and Pete Davidson. According to People, the 45-year-old actress and 25-year-old SNL comedian chatted intensely for “about 45 minutes” at the Netflix party. A source told “Page Six”: “They were being very flirty together, they were sitting very close on the outside patio seating. Kate had her hand on his knee, and she kept laughing at all his jokes.”

Photo: Getty Images

“Page Six” originally reported that Beckinsale and Davidson left the party together, but later the editors amended the story to say that Beckinsale left and Davidson headed to the HBO party with Machine Gun Kelly. So: Will they see each other again?

Beckinsale has been known to date comedians even younger than Davidson, so the age difference won’t be an issue. Their names each have the same number of syllables. And they both seem to like being in relationships! I’ll be following this story closely in 2019.

One small blessing from this week:

Here’s Hilary Duff shopping in Bel-Air with her new baby, Banks.

Photo: Hillary Duff/ Instagram Stories

And here’s an interesting blind item from this week, care of Enty at Crazy Days and Nights:

“This foreign born A-/B+ list mostly television actress has multiple projects going at once and is arguably busier than any of her former co-stars from that now defunct hit cable show. Last night she was nonstop texting and facetiming her married actor co-star.”

I really urge you all to watch You on Netflix.

Finally, I’ll leave you with this photo of Elizabeth Olsen carrying a green juice out of Kreation Organic in L.A. How are your New Year’s resolutions going?

Photo: TheImageDirect.com/TheImageDirect.com

