The Best, Smartest, and Funniest Signs From the Women’s March

A scene from one of the Women’s March events worldwide. Photo: Carsten Koall/Getty Images

The 2019 Women’s March kicked off the morning of Saturday, January 19, as people across the world took to the streets in protest.

Now in its third year, the demonstration – first organized around President Donald Trump’s inauguration – has been marked by controversy due to claims of anti-Semitism against the organizers behind the event. But despite the allegations, loss of Democratic partners, and calls for the March itself to be canceled, many people still showed up at rallies that day holding signs supporting feminism, progressive values, and reproductive rights, and protesting Trump’s harmful policies. Some attended official Women’s March events; others marched at independent rallies organized worldwide.

Here, a roundup of some of the best, funniest, and smartest protest signs from the 2019 Women’s March and other rallies around the world.

We’re in DC getting ready to march with a few thousand of our friends ✊ #WomensMarch pic.twitter.com/eHVRRbma8O — ACLU (@ACLU) January 19, 2019

Women’s March, London. Photo: Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock/Guy Bell/REX/Shutterstock

Holden Hackney, 17, of Pasadena, MD and his mom, Elle Hackney. Holden says he was “sad and disgusted” to see Kavanaugh confirmed to SCOTUS despite sexual harassment allegations, “but I kind of saw it coming because the same thing happened to Anita Hill.” #womensmarch2019 pic.twitter.com/JSOTAa9KI8 — Sarah McCammon (@sarahmccammon) January 19, 2019

Women’s March, Berlin. Photo: Carsten Koall/Getty Images

Union women are powerful women. ✊🏾

Standing strong with @lizshuler at the #WomensMarch2019 in DC. pic.twitter.com/pBehlPXkF3 — Bonnie Castillo (@NNUBonnie) January 19, 2019

Women’s March, Washington. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutterstock/Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutterstock

Women’s March, Berlin. Photo: Jacobia Dahm/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Women’s March, Washington. Photo: Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutterstock/Jose Luis Magana/AP/REX/Shutterstock

