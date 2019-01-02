If your New Year’s resolution involves making the most of your gym membership, the Cut is here to help. We’ve rounded up the best bras, leggings, and tops for any kind of fitness activity, whether you prefer to run on a treadmill, cycle your heart out at a spin class, or hold a sweaty downward dog in yoga. Here’s our list of the best workout clothes for women.
If You Want to Look Trendy
If You Want to Look Good and Do Good
These are made from recycled water bottles, and Girlfriend Collective uses ethical factories to produce them. A win for everyone, including you!
Available in sizes XS–3X.
If You Want a Classic Pair of Leggings
If Tanks Aren’t Your Thing
If You Want Leggings That Function As Pants, Too
These have very convenient pockets and make your butt look great, so you can wear them all day, not just during your workout.
Available in sizes XS–XL.
If You Want a Strappy Back
This sports bra comes highly recommended on Amazon.
Available in sizes XS–XL.
If You Want Extra Support
One of the best bras for big boobs, according to our writer who wears a 32F.
Available in sizes 32D–42D.
If You Like a Bit of Mesh
Sexy, but not so sexy that you forget you’re supposed to be doing lunges.
Available in sizes XS–3X.
If You Like a High Rise
If You Do Cold-Weather Sports
Sometimes a tee won’t cut it — especially if your workout involves a mountain.
Available in sizes XS–XXL.
If You Don’t Want Leggings
These are the classic trainers.
Available in sizes XS–XL.
If You’re a Kardashian Stan
If You Have Yoga at 6 and Drinks at 8
If You Don’t Do Bare Skin
This top balances fun details (check out the back!) with coverage.
Available in sizes XS–M.
If You Love Color
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.