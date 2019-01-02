happy new year

The Best Workout Clothes for Women

Your plans for the foreseeable future. Photo: Hero Images Inc./Getty Images/Hero Images

If your New Year’s resolution involves making the most of your gym membership, the Cut is here to help. We’ve rounded up the best bras, leggings, and tops for any kind of fitness activity, whether you prefer to run on a treadmill, cycle your heart out at a spin class, or hold a sweaty downward dog in yoga. Here’s our list of the best workout clothes for women.

If You Want to Look Trendy

Outdoor Voices Athena Crop Top
Outdoor Voices Athena Crop Top
$45 at Nordstrom

Outdoor Voices sets have exploded in popularity this year, and it’s easy to see why. The distinctive multi-colored outfits are prepared to help you tackle whatever you signed up for on Classpass that day.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$45 at Nordstrom
Buy
Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs Leggings
Outdoor Voices 7/8 Springs Leggings
$85 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–XL.

$85 at Nordstrom
Buy

If You Want to Look Good and Do Good

Girlfriend Collective High Waist Full Length Leggings
Girlfriend Collective High Waist Full Length Leggings
$68 at Nordstrom

These are made from recycled water bottles, and Girlfriend Collective uses ethical factories to produce them. A win for everyone, including you!
Available in sizes XS–3X.

$68 at Nordstrom
Buy

If You Want a Classic Pair of Leggings

In Movement 7/8 Tight Everlux 25"
In Movement 7/8 Tight Everlux 25”
$98 at Lululemon

Lululemon leggings are all but essential to the “Going to the Gym” starter pack, partly because they’re so comfortable.
Available in sizes 2–14.

$98 at Lululemon
Buy

If Tanks Aren’t Your Thing

Onzie Swing Back Top
Onzie Swing Back Top
$44 at Shopbop

Not everybody wants to work out in something skin-tight. Here’s a top that’s still stylish but offers a bit of breathing room.
Available in sizes S–L.

$44 at Shopbop
Buy

If You Want Leggings That Function As Pants, Too

Aday Throw It Higher Leggings
Aday Throw It Higher Leggings
$135 at ADAY

These have very convenient pockets and make your butt look great, so you can wear them all day, not just during your workout.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$135 at ADAY
Buy

If You Want a Strappy Back

CRZ YOGA Women's Light Support Cross Back Wirefree Removable Cups Yoga Sport Bra
CRZ YOGA Women’s Light Support Cross Back Wirefree Removable Cups Yoga Sport Bra
$20 at Amazon

This sports bra comes highly recommended on Amazon.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$20 at Amazon
Buy
$20 at Amazon
Buy

If You Want Extra Support

Chantelle Underwire Sports Bra
Chantelle Underwire Sports Bra
$72 at Nordstrom

One of the best bras for big boobs, according to our writer who wears a 32F.
Available in sizes 32D–42D.

$72 at Nordstrom
Buy

If You Like a Bit of Mesh

Core 10 Women's Icon Series - The Warrior Sports Bra
Core 10 Women’s Icon Series - The Warrior Sports Bra
$39 at Amazon

Sexy, but not so sexy that you forget you’re supposed to be doing lunges.
Available in sizes XS–3X.

$39 at Amazon
Buy
$39 at Amazon
Buy

If You Like a High Rise

Nike Power Sculpt Women's High-Rise Training Tights
Nike Power Sculpt Women’s High-Rise Training Tights
$85 at Nike

They’re Nike, so they’re going to be pretty good for working out.
Available in sizes 1X–3X.

$85 at Nike
Buy

If You Do Cold-Weather Sports

Under Armour Women's ColdGear Authentic Mock
Under Armour Women’s ColdGear Authentic Mock
$50 at Amazon

Sometimes a tee won’t cut it — especially if your workout involves a mountain.
Available in sizes XS–XXL.

$50 at Amazon
Buy
$50 at Amazon
Buy

If You Don’t Want Leggings

Adidas Women's T10 Pants
Adidas Women’s T10 Pants
$30 at Amazon
$30 (was $45, now 33% off)

These are the classic trainers.
Available in sizes XS–XL.

$30 at Amazon
Buy
$30 at Amazon
Buy

If You’re a Kardashian Stan

The Zip-Up Sports Bra
The Zip-Up Sports Bra
$59 at Good American

Look like one and support Khloé at the same time.
Available in sizes XS–4XL.

$59 at Good American
Buy
Good American Core Strength High Waist Leggings
Good American Core Strength High Waist Leggings
$109 at Nordstrom

Available in sizes XS–XXL.

$109 at Nordstrom
Buy

If You Have Yoga at 6 and Drinks at 8

Alo Yoga Rowe Mesh Sheer Cropped Pullover Sweatshirt
Alo Yoga Rowe Mesh Sheer Cropped Pullover Sweatshirt
$128 at Neiman Marcus

This mesh pullover can easily go from day to night, or gym to wherever.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$128 at Neiman Marcus
Buy

If You Don’t Do Bare Skin

Sweaty Betty Double Time Seamless Tank
Sweaty Betty Double Time Seamless Tank
$53 at Nordstrom
$53 (was $75, now 29% off)

This top balances fun details (check out the back!) with coverage.
Available in sizes XS–M.

$53 at Nordstrom
Buy

If You Love Color

Year of Ours 3 Color Racer Legging
Year of Ours 3 Color Racer Legging
$108 at Bandier

Live your truth in both bright blue and pink.
Available in sizes XS–L.

$108 at Bandier
Buy

