Your plans for the foreseeable future. Photo: Hero Images Inc./Getty Images/Hero Images

If your New Year’s resolution involves making the most of your gym membership, the Cut is here to help. We’ve rounded up the best bras, leggings, and tops for any kind of fitness activity, whether you prefer to run on a treadmill, cycle your heart out at a spin class, or hold a sweaty downward dog in yoga. Here’s our list of the best workout clothes for women.

If You Want to Look Trendy

$45 at Nordstrom Outdoor Voices Athena Crop Top Outdoor Voices sets have exploded in popularity this year, and it’s easy to see why. The distinctive multi-colored outfits are prepared to help you tackle whatever you signed up for on Classpass that day.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $45 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Want to Look Good and Do Good

$68 at Nordstrom Girlfriend Collective High Waist Full Length Leggings These are made from recycled water bottles, and Girlfriend Collective uses ethical factories to produce them. A win for everyone, including you!

Available in sizes XS–3X. $68 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Want a Classic Pair of Leggings

$98 at Lululemon In Movement 7/8 Tight Everlux 25” Lululemon leggings are all but essential to the “Going to the Gym” starter pack, partly because they’re so comfortable.

Available in sizes 2–14. $98 at Lululemon Buy

If Tanks Aren’t Your Thing

$44 at Shopbop Onzie Swing Back Top Not everybody wants to work out in something skin-tight. Here’s a top that’s still stylish but offers a bit of breathing room.

Available in sizes S–L. $44 at Shopbop Buy

If You Want Leggings That Function As Pants, Too

$135 at ADAY Aday Throw It Higher Leggings These have very convenient pockets and make your butt look great, so you can wear them all day, not just during your workout.

Available in sizes XS–XL. $135 at ADAY Buy

If You Want a Strappy Back

If You Want Extra Support

If You Like a Bit of Mesh

$39 at Amazon Core 10 Women’s Icon Series - The Warrior Sports Bra Sexy, but not so sexy that you forget you’re supposed to be doing lunges.

Available in sizes XS–3X. $39 at Amazon Buy $39 at Amazon Buy

If You Like a High Rise

$85 at Nike Nike Power Sculpt Women’s High-Rise Training Tights They’re Nike, so they’re going to be pretty good for working out.

Available in sizes 1X–3X. $85 at Nike Buy

If You Do Cold-Weather Sports

If You Don’t Want Leggings

If You’re a Kardashian Stan

$59 at Good American The Zip-Up Sports Bra Look like one and support Khloé at the same time.

Available in sizes XS–4XL. $59 at Good American Buy

$109 at Nordstrom Good American Core Strength High Waist Leggings Available in sizes XS–XXL. $109 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Have Yoga at 6 and Drinks at 8

$128 at Neiman Marcus Alo Yoga Rowe Mesh Sheer Cropped Pullover Sweatshirt This mesh pullover can easily go from day to night, or gym to wherever.

Available in sizes XS–L. $128 at Neiman Marcus Buy

If You Don’t Do Bare Skin

$53 at Nordstrom Sweaty Betty Double Time Seamless Tank $53 (was $75, now 29% off) This top balances fun details (check out the back!) with coverage.

Available in sizes XS–M. $53 at Nordstrom Buy

If You Love Color

$108 at Bandier Year of Ours 3 Color Racer Legging Live your truth in both bright blue and pink.

Available in sizes XS–L. $108 at Bandier Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.﻿