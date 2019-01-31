Would You Go Vegan for Beyoncé?

Our vegan overlords. Photo: Getty Images, Shutterstock

Late last night, singer, songwriter, actor, elevator-fight referee, mother, sister, wife, cousin, and aunt, Beyoncé Knowles propositioned fans with an intriguing Instagram offer. In a green and black text-based post, Beyoncé mysteriously told her 123 million followers, that her “greenprint” is “plant based for breakfast” and “meatless Mondays,” but the caption is where things really got intriguing. It said that followers could win free tickets to her shows, as well as her husband Jay-Z’s shows for life if they click the link in her bio. “What is your Greenprint? Click the link in my bio for a chance to win tickets to any JAY and/or my shows for life. #greenprintproject,” it reads.

Sponsored by 22-Days Nutrition, a line of plant-based protein bars and powders started by Beyoncé’s trainer Marco Borges (with whom Bey and Jay also created the meal-planing system) the Greenprint initiative is encouraging people to be plant-forward for the environment (and concert tickets). Back in 2013, the couple did a 22-day vegan “challenge,” that “inspired them to adopt a more plant-based lifestyle,” which led them to working with Borges to create the meal-planning program with his company. They wanted to share their lifestyle change with the masses, though based on her disclosure that she does meatless Mondays, it seems like full veganism didn’t stick.

While the post on Beyoncé’s Instagram has been drastically less successful than the things she normally shares — this one has just under 500,000 likes while others live around the 3 million+ mark — her fans have been responsive in the comments of her post.

Some say they’re willing to completely change their eating habits immediately.

Ok kween I’ll eat all the grass u want, just give me the tickets. Which lawn u want me to start with?

a new commandment from our Goddess Beyoncé. We must go vegan for at least one meal a day.

Welp guess I’m vegan now 😭



Others worry doing so would be too expensive.

I wish I wasn’t so poor so I could buy at least buy the book🤦🏾‍♀️

very interesting, I’m trying to become a vegan, but I’m poor can’t pay for a plan!



Some want to know where the seats would be, considering the sacrifice.

But what kind of tickets Yonce’….VIP? Don’t have me giving up meat and sit me in the nosebleeds sis

You KNOWWWWW how much I adore you sis but…. Where the seats at tho? Cause Chick fil A, Popeyes and Wendy’s 4 for 4 😫



But not even Beyoncé can get some people to change their diets.

I love Bey, but my relationship with vegetables is strained at best…

The same way y’all know y’all limits with Ye is the same way I know my limits with food. Besides Jay owes me for Backstage anyways.

😂 you’re on your own kid. I love Bey, but I need my monster slim jims 😂

@beyonce I love you, but love meat too 😭😂😂😂 I need my Kobe beef 😂🍖





Finally, there were some who, paying attention to the fine print (which stipulates that this offer is good for up to 30 years) just wanted to thank Beyoncé for essentially promising to perform for at least another 30 years.

the terms said up to 30 years. For some reason that gives me extreme hope 🤣

Thank you for performing for the next 30 years. Such a 💎. Such a 👸🏽



Perhaps, the most important question of all came from a fan who asked Beyoncé, “Tell the truth B, you don’t miss Popeyes??”