If You Miss Old Celine, You’ll Love This French Line

Photo: Kevin Buitrago

It’s been over a year since Phoebe Philo’s departure at Celine, and if you’re among the many die-hard fans who are still trawling The Real Real for vintage pieces, then you’ll want to check out the new collection from Maison Kitsuné. The French brand’s new creative director, Yuni Ahn, served as design director at Celine under Philo.

Ahn’s Maison Kitsuné debut was inspired by the ’90s — in particular the golden age of house music. That influence translates into clothes made for the Philo-phile. You’ll find slouchy trousers, tailored jackets, and streetwear touches in the form of sweatpants and bombers, all jumbled up in unexpected combos. It’s a look made for the minimalist who loves a whimsical finishing touch, like a scarf or a bright baseball cap.

While the collection won’t be in stores for another six months, we noticed a few takeaway styling tricks that you can do right now with pieces in your closet. So if you’re looking for a Philo-fix or you’re just sick of your winter clothes, read on for some new ways to mix things up.

1. Tone-on-Tone Is Always a Good Look

Photo: Kevin Buitrago

Behold another endorsement of the the head-to-toe brown trend we saw this fall. Begin with a turtleneck, add a shirt and trousers, and if you’re really feeling wild, throw on a matching trench. You’ll be warm and stylish.

2. Try a Loosely Tied Scarf Around Your Shoulders

So you’re experiencing sweater fatigue? Here’s one way to make it fresh: drape a silk scarf around your shoulders. The trick is that you don’t want to tie too tight — it should look like you just tossed it on. You can stick with a neutral one like in this photo but if you’re feeling brave, try something bright and cheerful.

3. Tailor Your Pants on the Long Side

Photo: Kevin Buitrago

Here’s a trend that’s made for short people who hate going to the tailor: pants that puddle around the ankle. Details matter here — you don’t want to be stepping on your hems, so an extra inch or two will suffice. This looks best with a pair of chunky shoes, whether it in the form of ugly sneakers or combat boots.

4. Dress Up Athleisure With a Cozy Turtleneck

Photo: Kevin Buitrago

It’s cold and you need to run errands outside. For maximum comfort, here’s how to make your slouchy sweatpants look polished: add on a cashmere turtleneck and swaddle yourself with a warm blanketlike coat.

5. Wear Plaid on Top of Plaid

Photo: Kevin Buitrago

How cool does she look? Even if you don’t want to go as far as head-to-toe plaid, that doesn’t mean you can’t wear more than one printed piece. A neutral pattern works best — anything bright would be too garish. For those who want to dabble in this trend, try a jacket and pants (it’s basically a suit), while the more advanced folks can tack on a shirt to the mix.

6. Melodramatic Purple Is Still Going Strong

Photo: Kevin Buitrago

Last summer’s most popular shade looks equally good when it’s cold outside. The best way to make it seasonally appropriate is to mix it with all of your black clothes.