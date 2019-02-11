11-Year-Old Rape Victim Given C-Section After Being Denied Abortion

Women protesting for abortion rights in Argentina. Photo: Gabriel Sotelo/Getty Images

An 11-year-old Argentinian girl was forced to give birth to her rapist’s child via C-section after the government denied her an abortion for several weeks, igniting outrage in the country.

The girl, who advocates and reporters have referred to simply as “Lucía” in order to protect her identity, became pregnant after her grandmother’s 65-year-old partner raped her, according to local media. Almost immediately, she filed for a legal interruption of pregnancy (interrupción legal del embarazo) in Tucumán — a self-declared “pro-life province” in Argentina. “I want this thing the old man put inside me taken out,” she told authorities, per BBC.

But the girl quickly ran into complications with the government. Although her mother agreed with her wishes to terminate the pregnancy, there was confusion over who actually qualified as her legal guardian: She’d been placed in her grandmother’s care, but her grandmother was stripped of her status as guardian for co-habitating with the child’s rapist. And by the time authorities figured out what to do, Lucía was already 23 weeks pregnant.

On Tuesday, the Tucumán a las 7 reports that health authorities told the hospital director to carry out the “necessary procedures to attempt to save both [the child’s and the fetus’s] lives,” per a family judge’s decision. (The judge denies this order.) Allegedly out of concern for Lucía’s well-being, doctors decided that a C-section at 23 weeks pregnant was less risky than an abortion — a decision that could be in breach of the victim’s rights under criminal code. At time of publication, the baby is living in an incubator at hospital; whether it will survive is uncertain.

These reports come nearly seven months after Argentina rejected what would’ve been a groundbreaking bill for the South American country: the legalization of abortion in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. Less than a week after the vote, a 24-year-old mother of two died from septic shock after attempting to induce a miscarriage at home.

Though abortion is technically legal in cases of rape and lethal threat to the mother’s body, even women seeking legal abortions face often insurmountable barriers — namely, finding a doctor to perform the procedure. And, as in the case of the young girl, byzantine legal requirements around the procedure can make accessing care impossible as well.

Following the C-section, various human rights groups and people involved in the case slammed the Tucumán state health authorities over what they believe were “unjustified delays” and “violations of rights,” arguing that authorities had deliberately kept the child pregnant long enough that she would have to give birth.

“I believe that [the governor of Tucumán] Juan Manzur, due to an electoral issue, prevented the legal interruption of the pregnancy and forced to the child to give birth,” said Cecilia Ousset, who was with the girl during the C-section, per the Buenos Aires Times.