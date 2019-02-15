15 Beauty Products That Are Extremely Aroused

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means a lot of pink, red, sex, and love are in the air. Since those pastel candy hearts with the words on them no longer exist, consider treating yourself or someone else to a horny beauty product that speaks to your true, inner desires. There are the usual suspects, like NARS Orgasm, and NARS Super Orgasm, and NARS Climax, and NARS Deep Throat. But there are some non-NARS ones that are aroused, too! We once tried a face mask called Glow Job, which has the slimy consistency of something an excited unicorn might secrete.

Here, 15 more horny beauty products that have clearly been binge-reading Sex Diaries and can succinctly convey what you really want to say this Valentine’s Day.

The Vagina Ones

The Penis Ones

$21 at Sephora Too Faced Melted Matte Lipstick in Suck It $21 at Sephora Buy

$22 at Dermstore Smith & Cult The Shining Lip Lacquer in Milk for Hunny $22 at Dermstore Buy

The Excited Ones

The Ones Getting Down to Business

$9 at Ulta Flower Beauty Pop Fanatic Eye Shadow in Bang $9 at Ulta Buy

$18 at Sephora Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Spanked $18 at Sephora Buy

And the One That’s Just Watching

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.