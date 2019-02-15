15 Beauty Products That Are Extremely Aroused

valentine's day

15 Horny Beauty Products That Are Better Than Conversation Hearts

It’s Valentine’s Day, which means a lot of pink, red, sex, and love are in the air. Since those pastel candy hearts with the words on them no longer exist, consider treating yourself or someone else to a horny beauty product that speaks to your true, inner desires. There are the usual suspects, like NARS Orgasm, and NARS Super Orgasm, and NARS Climax, and NARS Deep Throat. But there are some non-NARS ones that are aroused, too! We once tried a face mask called Glow Job, which has the slimy consistency of something an excited unicorn might secrete.

Here, 15 more horny beauty products that have clearly been binge-reading Sex Diaries and can succinctly convey what you really want to say this Valentine’s Day.

The Vagina Ones

Urban Decay Eye Shadow in Snatch
$20 at Sephora
Illamsqua Lipstick in Box
$24 at Net a Porter
Smith & Cult Nail Polish in Pillow Pie
$18 at Net a Porter
The Penis Ones

Too Faced Melted Matte Lipstick in Suck It
$21 at Sephora
NARS Precision Lip Liner in Spunk
$24 at Sephora
Smith & Cult The Shining Lip Lacquer in Milk for Hunny
$22 at Dermstore
The Excited Ones

OPI Is That a Spear In Your Pocket?
$13 at Ulta
Oribe Rock Hard Gel
$42 at Bloomingdale’s
Floss Gloss Nail Lacquer in Wet
$9 at Floss Gloss
Illamasqua Glamour Lipstick in Soaked
$22 at Selfridges
The Ones Getting Down to Business

Flower Beauty Pop Fanatic Eye Shadow in Bang
$9 at Ulta
Smith & Cult Nail Lacquer in Tang Bang
$18 at Saks Fifth Avenue
Fenty Beauty Mattemoiselle Plush Matte Lipstick in Spanked
$18 at Sephora
Urban Decay Vice Lipstick in Double Team
$19 at Sephora
And the One That’s Just Watching

M.A.C Eye Shadow in Smut
$17 at Mac Cosmetics
