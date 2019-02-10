Cardi B Makes Grammy History With Best Rap Album Win

Turns out, it is possible to leave Cardi B speechless. Punctuating her meteoric rise from Regular Degular Shmegular Girl to whatever you’d call the polar opposite of that now, Cardi B has made history as the first solo woman to win best Rap Album at the Grammys, for her debut Invasion of Privacy. Lauryn Hill was the last woman to win the award over 20 years ago with the Fugees; Cardi, you’ll recall, was also the first female rapper to get a No. 1 song since Lauryn Hill, bringing the torch passing full circle. It’s perhaps the first and last time you’ll ever see Cardi stunned into silence, choking back tears (“maybe I should smoke weed,” she joked at her sudden stage fright), and shaking. Once the moment sunk in, she found the words to thank her daughter, Kulture, for giving her the strength to push through with completing her album before she had to push out her baby. With Offset at her side, she also added, “and you husband, thank you” for, uh, doing whatever it is he thinks he did to help.

