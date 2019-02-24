The 20 Best Looks at the Oscars

Dare we say that the Oscars red carpet was … not deathly boring?! The fact that the most popular dress color was shocking pink is a pretty promising sign. There was a lot of color, in fact, from bright yellow to Prince purple. But of those pink dresses, which was the best? Did Tessa Thompson or Jason Momoa have the better Karl Lagerfeld–designed look? Read on for our favorites.
Best Suit: Awkwafina
Sorry to all the men at the Oscars. The best suit is metallic pink and has a matching pussy bow.
Best Leg: Regina King
We’re having flashbacks to Angelina Jolie’s black dress at the 2012 Oscars, but this time in Oscar de la Renta.
Most Dramatic: Billy Porter
Men are finally stepping up to the plate when it comes to red-carpet dressing, but Billy Porter’s experimental outfits blow all their tuxedos out of the water.
Best for the Environment: Laura Harrier
Laura Harrier’s Louis Vuitton dress was made with sustainably sourced materials, in partnership with Red Carpet Green Dress.
Best Tribute: Spike Lee
Lee paid homage to Prince with a purple suit, Nike shoes, and rings that say “love” and “hate.” The look respected the Purple One’s style without trying to copy it directly.
Best Jumpsuit: Melissa McCarthy
The white cape added the perfect amount of flair to a sleek, simple jumpsuit.
The One We Want to Wear: Gemma Chan
So cool and so comfortable.
Best Tall Drink of Water: Charlize Theron
This is how you do minimalism at the Oscars: an unembellished blue dress accessorized with tons of Bulgari jewels.
Best Manifestation of an Oscar Statue: Glenn Close
Was Glenn Close trying to manifest herself a Best Actress award? Either way, her metallic dress by Carolina Herrera was a win.
Best Juxtaposition: Rachel Weisz
Wearing a latex capelet with a jeweled headband shouldn’t work, but it does. Or at least it does on Rachel Weisz.
Prettiest Jacket: Nicholas Hoult
The tailoring on this jacket deserves recognition. It’s rare that a black suit feels noteworthy, but this one undoubtably is.
Best Sweet Brown: Emma Stone
Not everyone liked this dress, but we support it. The shoulders are good; the dark brown is better
Best Florals: Maya Rudolph
Maya Rudolph manages to pull off yards and yards of fabric with grace.
Most Dapper: Elsie Fisher
Teen actresses are often stuck choosing between dresses that look overly girlish and those that feel inappropriately sophisticated. At 15, Fisher has been avoiding that problem by wearing suits on the red carpet — a creative, and stylish, solution.
Best Chain Mail: Amandla Stenberg
The Miu Miu gown is risqué but not too risqué.
Best Little Black Dress: Tessa Thompson
The dress from the latest couture Chanel show does Lagerfeld proud.
Best Glitter: Jennifer Lopez
She’s a human disco ball, inside and out.
Best Knit Beanie: Mahershala Ali
It looked great with his Ermenegildo Zegna XXX suit.
Best Accessories: Lady Gaga’s Priceless Diamond and Jason Momoa’s Scrunchie
On the one hand, Gaga is sporting a massive diamond last worn by Audrey Hepburn. On the other hand, Jason Momoa’s scrunchie was designed by Karl Lagerfeld.