The 20 Best Looks At The Oscars

Spike Lee, Rachel Weisz, Gemma Chan. Photo: Getty Images

Dare we say that the Oscars red carpet was…not deathly boring?! The fact that the most popular dress color was shocking pink is pretty promising sign. There was a lot of color, in fact, from bright yellow to Prince purple. But of those pink dresses, which was the best? Did Tessa Thompson or Jason Momoa have the better Karl Lagerfeld-designed look? Read on for our favorites.

Best Suit: Awkwafina

Awkwafina in DSQUARED2. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Sorry to all the men at the Oscars. The best suit is metallic pink and has a matching pussy bow.

Best Leg: Regina King

Regina King in Oscar de la Renta. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We’re having flashbacks to Angelina Jolie’s black dress at the 2012 Oscars, but this time in Oscar de la Renta.

Most Dramatic: Billy Porter

Billy Porter in Christian Siriano. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Men are finally stepping up to the plate when it comes to red carpet dressing, but Billy Porter’s experimental outfits blow all their tuxedos out of the water.

Best for the Environment: Laura Harrier

Laura Harrier in Louis Vuitton. Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Laura Harrier’s Louis Vuitton dress was made with sustainably-sourced materials, in partnership with Red Carpet Green Dress.

Best Tribute: Spike Lee

Spike Lee in Oswald Boateng suit with Nike shoes. Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Lee paid homage to Prince with a purple suit, Nike shoes, and rings that say “love” and “hate.” The look respected the Purple One’s style without trying to copy it directly.

Best Jumpsuit: Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy in Brandon Maxwell. Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

The white cape added the perfect amount of flair to a sleek, simple jumpsuit.

The One We Want to Wear: Gemma Chan

Gemma Chan in Valentino. Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

So cool and so comfortable.

Best Tall Drink of Water: Charlize Theron

Charlize Theron in Dior with Bulgari jewelry. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

This is how you do minimalism at the Oscars: an unembellished blue dress accessorized with tons of Bulgari jewels.

Best Manifestation of an Oscar Statue: Glenn Close

Glenn Close in Carolina Herrera. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

Was Glenn Close trying to manifest herself a Best Actress award? Either way, her metallic dress by Carolina Herrera was a win.

Best Juxtaposition: Rachel Weisz

Rachel Weisz in Givenchy. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Wearing a latex capelet with a jeweled headband shouldn’t work, but it does. Or at least it does on Rachel Weisz.

Prettiest Jacket: Nicholas Hoult

Nicholas Hoult in Dior, Joe Alwyn in Tom Ford. Photo: Steve Granitz/WireImage

The tailoring on this jacket deserves recognition. It’s rare that a black suit feels noteworthy, but this one undoubtably is.

Best Sweet Brown: Emma Stone

Emma Stone in Louis Vuitton. Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Not everyone liked this dress, but we support it. The shoulders are good; the dark brown is better

Best Florals: Maya Rudolph

Maya Rudolph in Giambattista Valli. Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

Maya Rudolph manages to pull off yards and yards of fabric with grace.

Most Dapper: Elsie Fisher

Elsie Fisher in Thom Browne. Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Teen actresses are often stuck choosing between dresses that look overly girlish and those that feel inappropriately sophisticated. At 15, Fisher has been avoiding that problem by wearing suits on the red carpet – a creative, and stylish, solution.

Best Chainmail: Amandla Stenberg

Amandla Stenberg in Miu Miu. Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

The Miu Miu gown is risqué but not too risqué.

Best Little Black Dress: Tessa Thompson

Tessa Thompson in Chanel. Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

The dress from the latest couture Chanel show does Lagerfeld proud.

Best Glitter: Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez in Tom Ford. Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

She’s a human disco ball, inside and out.

Best Knit Beanie: Mahershala Ali

Amatus Sami-Karim, Mahershala Ali in Ermenegildo Zegna XXX Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

It looked great with his Ermenegildo Zegna XXX suit.

Best Accessories: Lady Gaga’s Priceless Diamond and Jason Momoa’s Scrunchie

From left: Jason Momoa in Fendi Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen and Tiffany & Co. Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images From left: Jason Momoa in Fendi Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic Lady Gaga in Alexander McQueen and Tiffany & Co. Photo: Rick Rowell/ABC via Getty Images

On the one hand, Gaga is sporting a massive diamond last worn by Audrey Hepburn. On the other hand, Jason Momoa’s scrunchie was designed by Karl Lagerfeld.