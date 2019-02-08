8 Cool Design Brands That Are Actually Affordable

When Shoppe Object debuted its semi-annual home and gift show last August, it successfully reinvented what a trade show should be. The show provided both an intimate meeting place for members of the design community and a one-stop shop for the latest in ceramics, textiles, and aesthetically pleasing knick-knacks.
This past weekend, Shoppe Object held its second show with over 200 creators in two prime locations in NYC. Shoppers were eager to browse goods from better-known brands like MoMa, Mud Australia and Hawkins NY, but part of the joy of the show is discovering new independent designers. Read on for eight of our favorites below.
If You Like Playful Ceramics
Anahit Pogosian of Forma creates her ceramic pieces by hand in New York City using locally sourced materials. No two pieces are identical, but whether you want cute cheese figurines, pencil holders, Memphis-esque mobiles or vases, they’re all aesthetically pleasing. (And pretty affordable: prices range from $26 to $80.)
If You’re Looking for a Crafty Way to Store Your Stuff
Founded in 2017 by Bekka Palmer, Brooklyn-based Closed Mondays is a line of ethically produced baskets and bags made out of rope and threads. Each piece is handmade, and prices range from $12 to over $1,000. However, if you’re feeling crafty yourself, you can even purchase a DIY kit on their site to make your own bowl or if you want more options you can also find her pieces over at Garmentory, Coming Soon New York, and Of a Kind.
If You (or Your Kids) Like a Pop of Color
The housewares from Danish brand Oyoy can add personality to any room. Founder Lotte Fynboe has a knack for putting together surprising colors and materials, without sacrificing the simplicity that classic Scandinavian design is known for. (Kids line Mini OYOY is the same idea, just cuter.) Not in Denmark? You can find OYOY in multiple international web stores.
If You’re Trying to Outfit Your Apartment on a Budget
Look no further than The Rise and Fall. This small design studio in Western Massachusetts, specializes in home wares, accessories, and clothing that’s made with 100 percent cotton and costs under $40. From colorful kitchen towels to pillows to banners and pennants, they’ve got what you need.
If You Want a One-Stop Shop
Founded in 2014 and located in Portland, Oregon, The Granite has everything from pillows to lamps to jewelry, all made in collaboration with other local, women-owned companies. Prices range from a very friendly $16 to $260 for a lamp that would make any bedside table look instantly cooler.
If You Like a Vintage Vibe
Puebco uses recycled materials and handmade processes to create a line of very “heritage”-feeling lifestyle items, like totes, aprons, and brass tchotchkes. Based in Japan, the collection has a sense of history that goes far beyond its founding in 2007.
If You Love Color
You might want to add-to-cart all of Soft Century’s rugs and pillows. Textile designer Katherine Entis, a former color designer at Nike, has created a line of handmade rugs and pillows that are just as fun to touch as they are to look at. From bright geometric rugs to cheerful, shag pillows, these home accessories range from $135 to $445 and are completely worth the price.
If You Want Your Ceramics to Feel Extra Trendy
Josephine Heilpern’s designs at Recreation Center are everything you need. There’s something irresistible about her vibrant mugs. Plates, jugs, and lava lamps (!), which are handmade in Brooklyn and sell out fast. Stay up-to-date with her “Coming Soon” highlight on Instagram and shop select items over at Of a Kind, ban.do, or Madewell.
If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.