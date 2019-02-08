8 Cool Design Brands That Are Actually Affordable

Photo: Courtesy of the Retailers

When Shoppe Object debuted its semi-annual home and gift show last August, it successfully reinvented what a trade show should be. The show provided both an intimate meeting place for members of the design community and a one-stop shop for the latest in ceramics, textiles, and aesthetically pleasing knick-knacks.

This past weekend, Shoppe Object held its second show with over 200 creators in two prime locations in NYC. Shoppers were eager to browse goods from better-known brands like MoMa, Mud Australia and Hawkins NY, but part of the joy of the show is discovering new independent designers. Read on for eight of our favorites below.

If You Like Playful Ceramics

Anahit Pogosian of Forma creates her ceramic pieces by hand in New York City using locally sourced materials. No two pieces are identical, but whether you want cute cheese figurines, pencil holders, Memphis-esque mobiles or vases, they’re all aesthetically pleasing. (And pretty affordable: prices range from $26 to $80.)

$50 at Forma Forma Catching Feelings Mobile This Magritte-esque mobile feels appealingly kitschy. $50 at Forma Buy

If You’re Looking for a Crafty Way to Store Your Stuff





Founded in 2017 by Bekka Palmer, Brooklyn-based Closed Mondays is a line of ethically produced baskets and bags made out of rope and threads. Each piece is handmade, and prices range from $12 to over $1,000. However, if you’re feeling crafty yourself, you can even purchase a DIY kit on their site to make your own bowl or if you want more options you can also find her pieces over at Garmentory, Coming Soon New York, and Of a Kind.

$58 at Closed Mondays Closed Mondays Basket Your knick-knacks will look amazing in this basket. $58 at Closed Mondays Buy

$25 at Closed Mondays Closed Mondays Jewelry Tray All your dainty rings have found their new home. $25 at Closed Mondays Buy

If You (or Your Kids) Like a Pop of Color

The housewares from Danish brand Oyoy can add personality to any room. Founder Lotte Fynboe has a knack for putting together surprising colors and materials, without sacrificing the simplicity that classic Scandinavian design is known for. (Kids line Mini OYOY is the same idea, just cuter.) Not in Denmark? You can find OYOY in multiple international web stores.

$51 at Haus of Nomads Oyoy Bobble High Candleholder Any old candle would look ten times better with this candleholder. $51 at Haus of Nomads Buy

$45 at Oak Oak Oyoy Mushroom Music Mobile This mushroom will surely make your baby smile. $45 at Oak Oak Buy

If You’re Trying to Outfit Your Apartment on a Budget

Look no further than The Rise and Fall. This small design studio in Western Massachusetts, specializes in home wares, accessories, and clothing that’s made with 100 percent cotton and costs under $40. From colorful kitchen towels to pillows to banners and pennants, they’ve got what you need.

$20 at The Rise and Fall The Rise and Fall Flora Kitchen Towel A towel so pretty, you won’t want to actually use it in the kitchen. $20 at The Rise and Fall Buy

$40 at The Rise and Fall The Rise and Fall Glyphs Pillow The perfect accent pillow for your sofa. $40 at The Rise and Fall Buy

If You Want a One-Stop Shop

Founded in 2014 and located in Portland, Oregon, The Granite has everything from pillows to lamps to jewelry, all made in collaboration with other local, women-owned companies. Prices range from a very friendly $16 to $260 for a lamp that would make any bedside table look instantly cooler.

$76 at The Granite The Granite Bottle Vase This vase would look so good with a few farmers’ market daisies. $76 at The Granite Buy

If You Like a Vintage Vibe

Puebco uses recycled materials and handmade processes to create a line of very “heritage”-feeling lifestyle items, like totes, aprons, and brass tchotchkes. Based in Japan, the collection has a sense of history that goes far beyond its founding in 2007.

$70 at Puebco Puebco Brass Rectangle Tray Use this brass tray to hold your keys and other easy-to-lose household items. $70 at Puebco Buy

$16 at Puebco Puebco White Shopping Bag Made from reused parachutes, this tote will make your farmers market run feel like an extreme sport. $16 at Puebco Buy

If You Love Color

You might want to add-to-cart all of Soft Century’s rugs and pillows. Textile designer Katherine Entis, a former color designer at Nike, has created a line of handmade rugs and pillows that are just as fun to touch as they are to look at. From bright geometric rugs to cheerful, shag pillows, these home accessories range from $135 to $445 and are completely worth the price.

$185 at Soft Century Soft Century Interstate Rug in Soft Cochineal Handwoven and dyed in Teotítlan del Valle, Mexico, this rug is literally a work of art. $185 at Soft Century Buy

$195 at Soft Century Soft Century Shag Plaza Pillow in Citrus Ten out of ten would hug. $195 at Soft Century Buy

If You Want Your Ceramics to Feel Extra Trendy

Josephine Heilpern’s designs at Recreation Center are everything you need. There’s something irresistible about her vibrant mugs. Plates, jugs, and lava lamps (!), which are handmade in Brooklyn and sell out fast. Stay up-to-date with her “Coming Soon” highlight on Instagram and shop select items over at Of a Kind, ban.do, or Madewell.

$45 at Recreation Center Recreation Center Speckled Bauhaus Cup Imagine how pretty your afternoon tea will look in this tumbler. $45 at Recreation Center Buy

$280 at Recreation Center Recreation Center Lava Lamp with Yellow Cord We didn’t know we needed a lava lamp until now. $280 at Recreation Center Buy

If you buy something through our links, New York may earn an affiliate commission.