A Complete Timeline of the Jussie Smollett Case

Jussie Smollett. Photo: Amanda Edwards/WireImage

In late January, Empire actor Jussie Smollett was beaten by two men who yelled racist and homophobic slurs at him, and put his head in a noose — an attack that was first investigated as a violent hate crime, but has since grown much more complicated. In less than a month, Chicago police have dropped their investigation into the two now-identified “persons of interest,” and Smollett has faced accusations of orchestrating the attack on himself, leading everyone from Cardi B to 2020 presidential candidates Kamala Harris and Cory Booker to weigh in on the the case.

While details continue to emerge, below, here’s a full timeline of the Smollett case.

January 22: Racist, homophobic letter arrives at Empire set

Less than a week before the attack, Smollett receives a racist and homophobic letter containing white powder at the Fox studio where Empire is filmed. (This letter later leads some to believe the attack was premeditated.)

﻿January 28: Smollett is attacked

﻿According to initial reports, on Monday evening, two white men wearing ski masks approach Smollett outside of a Subway in Chicago, where they beat him up, pour “an unknown chemical substance” on him, and put a noose around his neck. Per TMZ, the men also call Smollett “that f**got Empire n*****” and yell, “This is MAGA country.” (Smollett is black and openly gay.)

That night, Smollett checks into Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he is reported to be in “good condition.”

January 30: Police look into “persons of interest”

﻿The Chicago Police Department release an image of the two “potential persons of interest,” as captured by a nearby security camera.

CASE UPDATE: Hours ago #ChicagoPolice detectives located a surveillance camera that shows potential persons of interest wanted for questioning in reference to the assault & battery of Empire actor. A community alert w/ photos is being constructed and will be disseminated shortly. pic.twitter.com/hu3HaPN5h1 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) January 30, 2019

January 31: Smollett’s family responds

﻿Smollett’s family condemns the attack in a statement, saying, “To be clear, this was a racial and homophobic hate crime.”

February 1: Smollett makes first comments following attack

﻿Smollett breaks his silence in a statement to Essence, saying, “My body is strong but my soul is stronger.”

“More importantly, I want to say thank you,” the statement continues. “The outpouring of love and support from my village has meant more than I will ever be able to truly put into words.”

February 2: Smollett makes first public appearance

﻿At the Troubadour nightclub in West Hollywood, Smollett makes his first public appearance at a sold-out show, where he opens up about his attack and says he will “always stand for love.”

“The most important thing I have to say is thank you so much and that I’m okay,” he says. “I’m not fully healed yet, but I’m going to. And I’m gonna stand strong with y’all … And I hope that you all will stand with me.”

February 13: Two men are arrested

CPD arrest two men on suspicion of carrying out the attack against Smollett. They are later identified as Nigerian brothers Olabinjo Osundairo and Abimbola Osundairo, who have connections to Empire. (In 2015, the former appeared as an extra.)

February 14: Good Morning America interview and the “potential persons of interest”

﻿Smollett visits the Good Morning America studio on Valentine’s Day, where he gives his first in-depth interview about what transpired the night of the attack. At this point, some were starting to question the validity of Smollett’s account, as well as why he was apprehensive about giving his phone to the police, all of which Smollett addresses on the show.

"It's not necessarily that you don't believe that this is the truth, you don't even want to see the truth." @JussieSmollett tells @RobinRoberts he's "pissed off" about the attacks on him after details came out after his attack. https://t.co/3HbyU2SFxe pic.twitter.com/a2o949itIJ — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 14, 2019

The same day, communications officer Anthony Guglielmi releases information about the two persons of interest.

“Police have identified the men only as two Nigerian brothers,” reads Guglielmi’s update. “Police have been questioning them since they were picked up by officers at Chicago’s O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday after returning to the city from Nigeria. On Thursday, police served a search warrant at their home.”

February 15: The two suspects are released

﻿“Due to new evidence,” CPD releases the two suspects and drops the charges against them, per a tweet from Guglielmi.

February 16: CPD sources suggest that Smollett may have orchestrated the attack

Two law enforcement sources tell CNN that CPD believes Smollett may have paid the two men, who are now cooperating with the police, to stage the attack against him. According to the sources, CPD has records of the two released suspects purchasing the rope that Smollett had tied around his neck.

“We can confirm that the information received from the individuals questioned by police earlier in the Empire case has in fact shifted the trajectory of the investigation,” CPD says in a statement. “We’ve reached out to the Empire cast member’s attorney to request a follow-up interview.”

This narrative contradicts statements that CPD made on January 14, soon after media outlets started the report the theory that Smollett staged his attack: that police “have no evidence” to suggest that Smollett fabricated details of his assault. (Smollett’s representative did not comment at this time.

Media reports anout the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate. pic.twitter.com/iSO5YFv452 — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) February 15, 2019

On Sunday, February 18, senators Kamala Harris and Cory Booker, both of whom initially condemned the attack, individually said they were reserving judgement, as details are still unfolding. “It’s something we should all take seriously whenever anyone alleges that kind of behavior, but there should be an investigation,” Harris said.

February 18: Smollett’s attorneys say they will “keep an active dialogue” with CPD

While CPD say that Smollett is not a suspect at this time, they tell his legal team that they want to speak with him again about the night of January 29. Per Smollett’s attorneys, he denies that he had anything to do with the attack.

In an emailed statement earlier Monday, Anne Kavanaugh, a spokesperson for Smollett’s lawyers, said that his legal team “will keep an active dialogue with Chicago police on his behalf.”