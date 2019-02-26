A Tribute to an Underappreciated Star of Red Carpet Beauty

Photo: Getty Images

Now that the Oscars are done, red carpet season is officially over. But since everyone is still listening to “The Shallow” on repeat, the Cut wanted to salute this year’s red carpet beauty MVP: Lucy Boynton. It’s not just that she’s beautiful, though obviously she is. But thanks to the work of her frequent makeup artist, Jo Baker, the Bohemian Rhapsody actress’s face was never boring. It was a continual thrill, surprise, and delight for months and months.

A common critique of the red carpet is that celebrity fashion choices have become too safe. The same can be said of red carpet beauty, where a smoky eye and nude lip are standard. But not for Baker, who really upped the beauty ante this season, creating beautiful-but-accessible looks that felt truly new. Among her inspirations, as seen on her Instagram, were yellow caution tape, pink custard sponge cake, power lines, and even the geometry of Gothic cathedrals. Click through the slideshow to see some of Boynton and Baker’s best work, including the inspirations for each look.

The Vanity Fair Pre-Oscars Party

Photo: Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

It’s not Wiz Khalifa, but yellow caution tape that inspired Boynton to create this “dangerous,” abstract liner look.

The Pre-Baftas

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Try taking your cat-eye and giving it the emoticon treatment, like Baker did here.

A Chanel’s Pre-Oscar Party

Photo: Dia Dipasupil/WireImage

Baker created a “powder blue” haze inspired by “when the ’50s housewife decides to Tupperware the leftovers,” she wrote on her Instagram.

The Santa Barbara Film Festival

Photo: Tibrina Hobson/Getty Images

Baker went to Queen Elizabeth Girls School from the ages of 11–17. Her memories of eating pink custard sponge cake during schooltime and the red of British telephone boxes inspired this look.

While Doing Press

Photo: Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

For this geometric look, Baker recalled spotty, stripey birds. “Nature shows us … stand out or go unnoticed!!! Be bold … be brave,” she said.

The SAG Awards

Photo: Presley Ann/Getty Images

Another great abstract liner look, that suggests the eye socket is going to be so 2019.

The BAFTAs

Photo: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

﻿If you thought there was something really fishy about this look, you’d be right. Baker was inspired by the flashy tail of a red snapper.

The Oscars

Photo: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

An eye-shadow shading inspired by the end of Winter doldrums and the coming of spring.

The Los Angeles Online Film Critics Society Awards

Photo: Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

Look cloosely and you’ll see that individual spikes of sparkly silver were drawn out from Boyton’s lashes, recalling fireworks.

The Golden Globes

Photo: Daniele Venturelli/WireImage

The golden arches by way of eye shadow — but Baker was thinking of the Gothic architecture of cathedrals, rather than Big Macs.

In Los Angeles, California

Photo: Vera Anderson/WireImage

This lip look brought to you by raspberry Popsicles.