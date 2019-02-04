Did You See Adam Levine’s Underwear?

Photo: Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Last night’s Super Bowl halftime show, with performances by Maroon 5, Travis Scott, and Big Boi, was a lot on the eyes. There were bursts of flames, strange belts, and far too much stripping. Over the course of 13 minutes, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine went from two jackets to a graphic tank top to no shirt at all, revealing a full-body constellation of somewhat-alarming statement tattoos.

But do not let Adam Levine’s enormous back tat, which is perhaps the only one on Earth capable of rivaling Ben Affleck’s flaming phoenix, distract you from the most upsetting part of last night’s performance: Adam Levine’s Supreme boxer briefs.

Click to reveal

As with all things Supreme, a single pair of underwear from the billion-dollar skate brand is hard to come by. Made in collaboration with Hanes a few years ago, the boxer briefs can only be found on resale sites like eBay today for up to $70 — sometimes used.

We’ll give Levine the benefit of the doubt and assume he didn’t wear a pair of soiled panties in front of tens of millions of people. But someone (probably Adam Levine) went to a great deal of trouble to get them on his well-toned bottom, knowing they would provoke a reaction from some hypebeast watching, somewhere.

What would Barbara Kruger think if she saw them?