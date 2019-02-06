Everything to Know About Jennifer Lawrence’s New Fiancé, Cooke Maroney

Cooke Maroney. Photo: Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Have you heard? Jennifer Lawrence is engaged to a man, and that man’s name is Cooke Maroney. Cooke Maroney: a great name for a hard-boiled detective in a crime novel, a soap-opera villain, and now, for Jennifer Lawrence’s new fiancé! Here’s everything we learned about her art-world beau when he first came on the scene, back in June 2018:

He’s a mover and shaker in the New York art scene.

Maroney is the director of New York’s Gladstone Gallery, which represents a number of high-profile art-world clients, including Lena Dunham’s father, Carroll Dunham, Richard Prince, Anish Kapoor, and Bjork’s ex Matthew Barney. He previously worked at the prestigious Gagosian gallery after studying art history at NYU.

“He’s definitely respected. He’s not a big player, but he’s a player,” said a contact who knows him from the art world. “I’d say he understands what good art is, as opposed to a lot of art dealers who just like to go to parties and do deals. I know that he likes contemporary but I know he also appreciates modernism. I think he really has solid taste in art and he’s a very good art dealer, and I expect a fruitful career out of him.”

He seems to like a party.

Another source told us that Maroney “goes to a lot of art-world parties,” which we were able to corroborate through various image searches, which showed him at all manner of fancy art-world events alongside influencers like Paris Hilton’s ex Stavros Niarchos and actor-designer Waris Ahluwalia. (The 2,000-plus followers on his private Instagram, of the ones we could see, appeared to be a Who’s Who of art and fashion scenester types, including Bee Shaffer, Derek Blasberg, and Paris Hilton.)

“He’s definitely fun-loving but I wouldn’t say he’s out of control,” says a source. ”He likes to have fun, a young good new York guy who likes to participate and have fun. When we would hang out we would definitely drink, we would have fun.”

He’s tall.

J.Law is five-foot-nine, so I’d put him at at least six-foot-four.

Jennifer Lawrence and Cooke Maroney enjoy romantic date in New York https://t.co/JF4Uv2mLZ2 via @DailyMailCeleb — JLaw (@Kentuchy1990) June 6, 2018

He met J.Law through a mutual friend.

J.Law’s friend Laura Simpson apparently introduced them, and they’ve been keeping things low-key since then. “The relationship has been going on a few weeks. But they have been very private and careful not to be seen together,” a source told “Page Six.”

“He’s not a showboat, it’s not like he’s a celebrity hound or even a model hound,” a source added to The Cut. “He just likes beautiful women.”

He a good dude!

People we talked to described him alternately as “a nice-slash-fun dude,” a “great dude,” and “an all-around good guy and a nice guy.” Phew!

He likes the Taken movies.

Most revealingly, one source tells us that Cooke Maroney really likes the Taken movies, and went to see Taken 3 on opening day in an entirely empty theater, which we think reflects well on his taste in film. But what did he think of Mother!?

This post has been updated.