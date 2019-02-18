This Hobo Bag Has a Secret

Finer Things A photo series with a playful approach to our fashion fixations. Photo: Yudi Ela

At first, Altuzarra’s new “Play” bag seems to have a mellow, hippie-ish, ’70s–Laurel Canyon kind of a vibe, what with the hobo shape and organic-feeling shade of brown leather. But look a little closer. See all those buckles at the bottom? According to the brand, they’re meant to look like bondage straps, and the name “Play” isn’t meant to evoke “Play me another song, Joni Mitchell” so much as “Let’s play in my dungeon.” Cheeky! If the tawny cognac shade isn’t for you, it also comes in pink, beige, and black, as well as a few options with contrasting straps, like saddle brown on black.

Available exclusively at the brand’s website and their pop-up residence at 956 Madison Avenue.

$1,695 at Altuzarra Small “Play” bag $1,695 at Altuzarra Buy

$2,195 at Altuzarra Large “Play” bag $2,195 at Altuzarra Buy