Did Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Get Engaged at the Super Bowl?

Photo: Kevin Mazur/MG18/Getty Images for The Met Museum/

While actual football fans might be dedicating their water cooler conversation today to last night’s wins and losses and yards and downs or whatever, the rest of us are trying to parse whether or not Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott may have pulled a Kimye by getting engaged at a sports facility. Last night, Travis performed alongside Maroon 5 during the Super Bowl halftime show at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta, where Kylie also appeared, wearing an enormous ring on her left hand. Kardashian fans will recall that Kim and Kanye got engaged at San Francisco’s AT&T Park alongside a 50-piece orchestra and Kim’s family and friends, who were quietly waiting in the wings to surprise her. Could it be that stadiums are a Kardashian-Jenner family engagement tradition? I doubt it, and I will walk you through why.

Photo: @travisscott/Instagram

Even before the game, many people thought that Travis Scott would propose to her during his halftime show performance. Let’s really think about this. First, while Travis has spoken about how he needs to “propose in a fire way,” Kylie Jenner is not just any young woman who would geek out over being pulled on stage; she’s a billionaire with two reality-TV shows and dare I say desensitized to the shock and awe of large crowds watching her. Second, if Travis wanted to propose while the world was watching, he’d go live on her Instagram. Last year, the super bowl had just under 104 million viewers, Kylie has 125 million Instagram followers.

Needless to say, this public proposal moment did not happen. But, did it happen backstage? On their private jet to Atlanta? Last year and they’re probably already married? To answer all of your questions: who the fuck knows. What I do know is that Kylie and Travis have been calling each other variations of “husband” and “wife” and sporting curiously placed rings (and ring emojis) for months. But, since October, the rumors of their engagement or marriage are becoming more and more believable. Kylie’s referred to Travis as her “hubby” on Instagram after he bought her flowers, told her followers “extraño a mi esposo,” translated to “I miss my husband,” on another Instagram occasion, and Travis referred to Kylie as his “wife” during numerous performances, but most notably during his Astroworld tour in November.

The evidence is damning, and as we know, Kylie and Travis are great at keeping secrets. I’m sure you’ll remember that time when the whole world speculated that Kylie was with child, but since Kylie never confirmed or denied and simply removed herself from public life, we all pretended that we didn’t know a thing until she announced it during the Super Bowl last year? Yeah, that was a great secret!

At this point, I think Kylie and Travis are either trolling us or about four months into a marriage. Actually, their marriage would be incredibly easy to hide, since California is the only state that allows couples the opportunity to have a confidential marriage license available only to the two parties in the marriage. The main difference between a public and private license is that “the participating parties must be living together as spouses at the time they apply for the marriage license, and must sign an affidavit on the license attesting to those facts.” And around October when Kylie and Travis really started with his husband and wife stuff, they also bought a house together! The couple went 50/50 on a $13.5 million mansion in Beverly Hills. This, does not seem like a coincidence.

Dear reader, I believe, like the newly married Biebers, and Offset and Cardi B before them, this young couple in love got privately married and will one day, maybe, mark the occasion with a larger wedding. But, again, who knows.

